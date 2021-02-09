Community News / Kitsilano

AnnaLena Announces Four Course ‘Super Value Menu’ February 17-28

Portrait

the GOODS from Annalena

Vancouver, BC | In the spirit of the Dine Out Vancouver Festival, we will be featuring our first edition of the AnnaLena ‘Super Value Menu.’ We will only be offering a signature 4-Course Tasting Menu with AnnaLena classics that you do not want to miss!

Please note that this tasting menu is subject to changes. We require minimum 24 hours notice for any allergies or dietary restrictions. Please contact us directly at info (at) annalena.ca. We kindly ask that you wear your mask when you join us for dinner. We look forward to seeing you soon.

AnnaLena
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1809 West 1st Ave. | 778-379-4052 | WEBSITE
