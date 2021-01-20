Main Street’s Acorn Restaurant Seeks Bar Manager

Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Vancouver, BC | The award-winning Acorn Restaurant is looking for a Bar Manager to join our team. The successful applicant will be a natural team player, exceptionally organized, charming and professional with strong knowledge in wine and spirits.

Duties include working closely with the team and sommelier to manage inventory, maintain cleanliness and organization of the bar, weekly ordering, and designing seasonal cocktails.

A natural desire to engage with guests while making both classic and signature cocktails is a must, as is experience in fast-paced, upscale and fine dining restaurants. Strong respect for vegetables is also essential, with a zero-waste mentality guiding bar operations. All bar prep (syrup, vinegar, shrubs etc) is done in house, so time management skills are essential. Bonus points for Excel proficiency!

Shifts are 4 days / week (Wednesday > Saturday) and approximately 8-10 hours in length.

You will be joining a fun team at a progressive award-winning vegetarian restaurant. We pride ourselves on having a collaborative, team-driven environment, and we provide excellent opportunities for growth and development. Attitude and Ego NOT Welcome. E-mail cover letter and resume to shira (at) theacornrestaurant.ca or apply in person after 5pm (note that only successful applicants will be contacted).

Acorn
Neighbourhood: Main Street
3995 Main St. | 604-566-9001 | WEBSITE
