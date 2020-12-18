Kitsilano’s Maenam Announces New Years Eve Tasting Menu for Dine-In and Takeout

The GOODS from Maenam

Vancouver, BC | Food lovers can ring in 2021 with the bold Thai flavours of Maenam’s special New Year’s Eve Chef’s Tasting Menu either at the restaurant or in the comfort of their own homes. For the first time ever, Chef Angus An is introducing takeout as an option for his four-course year-end feast, ticking all the boxes by also offering pescatarian and vegetarian menus.

“The holidays are all about family, and I’m pleased to feature takeout as a new way to celebrate the New Year with our guests who are a valued part of our extended Maenam family,” says Angus An, chef and owner of Maenam.

Whether enjoyed as an intimate dine-in meal or a new take-home experience, each of Maenam’s three New Year’s Eve Chef’s Tasting Menus ($58 per person, minimum two people) features a duo of snacks to pique the palate, two starters (including soup) to lead off your feast, a trio of main-course dishes thoughtfully chosen for complementary flavours and textures, and a pair of desserts for a sweet finish.

Choice courses from the chef’s tasting menu include spicy grilled scallop, red cumin curry of duck confit, and grilled banana with coconut-caramel sauce. View all three New Year’s Eve Chef’s Tasting Menus at maenam.ca.

Black Pepper Crab, a perennial Maenam favourite, is also available as an indulgent add-on to any New Year’s Eve feast by booking with a minimum 48 hours’ advance notice (Market Price on the day of purchase). Dine-in guests can enjoy wine pairings by the glass (3 oz/$29 and 5 oz/$39), while dine-at-home guests can enjoy a thoughtfully selected bottle of B.C.’s Tantalus 2019 Riesling that’s specially priced for New Year’s Eve ($50).

New Year’s Eve dine-in reservations are available on a first-come, first-served basis by calling Maenam at 604-730-5579; booking well in advance is highly recommended. Takeout slots can be booked via direct phone call to the restaurant, and 24 hours’ advance reservation is strongly encouraged. A limited number of New Year’s Eve Tasting Menus will also be available to order on December 31 via UberEats.

If culinary exploration is on your slate of New Year’s resolutions, learn more about the subtle nuances of chef Angus An’s dishes by picking up a copy of his new cookbook, Maenam: A Fresh Approach to Thai Cooking. And each purchase is a way to pay it forward, as Chef An will be donating 10 per cent of all December cookbook sales at Maenam and its sister restaurants to the BC Cancer Foundation.

ABOUT MAENAM | From family-style dining to riffs on Thai street food, Chef Angus An’s flagship restaurant balances intensely flavourful ingredients delivered fresh from Thailand with seasonal vegetables, meats, and seafood from trusted local farmers and fishers. Complementing Maenam’s award-winning cuisine is an extensive selection of local and international wines, a well-informed beer list, and a roster of food-friendly signature cocktails. Since launching in 2009, Maenam has been the perennial winner of Vancouver magazine’s restaurant award for Best Thai. In 2016, Maenam was honoured to win the magazine’s prestigious award for Restaurant of the Year, celebrating the restaurant’s significant influence on Vancouver’s dining culture.