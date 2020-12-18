Community News / Kitsilano

Kitsilano’s Maenam Announces New Years Eve Tasting Menu for Dine-In and Takeout

Portrait

The GOODS from Maenam

Vancouver, BC | Food lovers can ring in 2021 with the bold Thai flavours of Maenam’s special New Year’s Eve Chef’s Tasting Menu either at the restaurant or in the comfort of their own homes. For the first time ever, Chef Angus An is introducing takeout as an option for his four-course year-end feast, ticking all the boxes by also offering pescatarian and vegetarian menus.

“The holidays are all about family, and I’m pleased to feature takeout as a new way to celebrate the New Year with our guests who are a valued part of our extended Maenam family,” says Angus An, chef and owner of Maenam.

Whether enjoyed as an intimate dine-in meal or a new take-home experience, each of Maenam’s three New Year’s Eve Chef’s Tasting Menus ($58 per person, minimum two people) features a duo of snacks to pique the palate, two starters (including soup) to lead off your feast, a trio of main-course dishes thoughtfully chosen for complementary flavours and textures, and a pair of desserts for a sweet finish.

Choice courses from the chef’s tasting menu include spicy grilled scallop, red cumin curry of duck confit, and grilled banana with coconut-caramel sauce. View all three New Year’s Eve Chef’s Tasting Menus at maenam.ca.

Black Pepper Crab, a perennial Maenam favourite, is also available as an indulgent add-on to any New Year’s Eve feast by booking with a minimum 48 hours’ advance notice (Market Price on the day of purchase). Dine-in guests can enjoy wine pairings by the glass (3 oz/$29 and 5 oz/$39), while dine-at-home guests can enjoy a thoughtfully selected bottle of B.C.’s Tantalus 2019 Riesling that’s specially priced for New Year’s Eve ($50).

New Year’s Eve dine-in reservations are available on a first-come, first-served basis by calling Maenam at 604-730-5579; booking well in advance is highly recommended. Takeout slots can be booked via direct phone call to the restaurant, and 24 hours’ advance reservation is strongly encouraged. A limited number of New Year’s Eve Tasting Menus will also be available to order on December 31 via UberEats.

If culinary exploration is on your slate of New Year’s resolutions, learn more about the subtle nuances of chef Angus An’s dishes by picking up a copy of his new cookbook, Maenam: A Fresh Approach to Thai Cooking. And each purchase is a way to pay it forward, as Chef An will be donating 10 per cent of all December cookbook sales at Maenam and its sister restaurants to the BC Cancer Foundation.

ABOUT MAENAM | From family-style dining to riffs on Thai street food, Chef Angus An’s flagship restaurant balances intensely flavourful ingredients delivered fresh from Thailand with seasonal vegetables, meats, and seafood from trusted local farmers and fishers. Complementing Maenam’s award-winning cuisine is an extensive selection of local and international wines, a well-informed beer list, and a roster of food-friendly signature cocktails. Since launching in 2009, Maenam has been the perennial winner of Vancouver magazine’s restaurant award for Best Thai. In 2016, Maenam was honoured to win the magazine’s prestigious award for Restaurant of the Year, celebrating the restaurant’s significant influence on Vancouver’s dining culture.

Maenam
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1938 W. 4th Ave. | 604-730-5579 | WEBSITE
Kitsilano’s Maenam Announces New Years Eve Tasting Menu for Dine-In and Takeout
Chef Angus An Dishes on Inspirations, New ‘Maenam’ Cookbook in Short Video

There are 0 comments

Kitsilano

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // The Museum of Vancouver’s Mexican Molinillo and Ceramic Mug

Fiona Hernandez, Conservator at the Museum of Vancouver, shares an artefact that resonates with her on a personal level.

Seen In Vancouver / Kitsilano

Chef Angus An Dishes on Inspirations, New ‘Maenam’ Cookbook in Short Video

Find your copy of the cookbook at Maenam or its sister restaurants: Sen Pad Thai, Fat Mao Noodles, or Longtail Kitchen.

Opening Soon / Kitsilano

Inside Juanita, Opening Soon in Kitsilano

The new 135-seat restaurant from Jane and Fraser Young is on track to launch at 1516 Yew Street in early 2021.

You Need To Try This / Kitsilano

A Reminder that Sometimes the Least Photogenic Dish on the Menu Is One of the Best

A piece of Steelhead prepared 'en papillote' at Au Comptoir rekindles a debate on what should make a dish worthy of sharing.

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // The Museum of Vancouver’s Poignant 1921 ‘Decoration Day’ Poppy

We asked Wendy Nichols, Curator of Collections at the Museum of Vancouver, to share a museum piece that really spoke to her...

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // The Museum of Vancouver’s 1930’s Ouiji Board

Jillian Povarchook, the Museum of Vancouver's Acting Curator, spooks herself out with a timely pick from the collection...

Popular

Intelligence Briefs

On DoorDash Being Cheap Jerks and There Being No Vaccine for Empty Dining Rooms

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds big city shutdowns and dark clouds gathered for hospitality

Tea and Two Slices

On Clutching Pearls in Point Grey and Fining Anti-Maskers the Maximum Amount

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds a Canucks dumpster fire and fends off cops without a knife.

7 Places
Take This Out

TAKE THIS OUT // Sandwich Picks from Lil Bird, Frying Pan, Beetbox, Pepino’s, La Grotta and More

In the stressed out space between today's bubbles and tomorrow's vaccines, good take-out is increasingly easy to find.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Opening Soon / Kitsilano

Inside Juanita, Opening Soon in Kitsilano

The new 135-seat restaurant from Jane and Fraser Young is on track to launch at 1516 Yew Street in early 2021.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Fraserhood

Bells & Whistles to Tap Three Rare Lambic Kegs Starting at Noon on Christmas Eve

Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Say Hello to the Holidays With 33 Brewing Experiment’s BC Cranberry Sour B33R Drop

Community News / Hastings Sunrise

New Location of Red Wagon to Launch Dinner Service Tonight on East Hastings

Community News

Vancouver Farmers Market Outlines Food & Drink Ideas to Carry Us Through the Holidays