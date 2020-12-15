Kitsilano’s Upcoming ‘Juanita’ Restaurant on Hunt for Experienced Sous Chef

The GOODS from Juanita

Vancouver, BC | We are on the hunt for an experienced and passionate Sous Chef to join the opening team at Juanita. Slated to open late January, Juanita will be an all-day, full-service restaurant bringing guests of the Kitsilano community approachable yet elevated breakfast and lunch, with a dinner menu partly inspired by Chef-Owner Jane Young’s time working at Michelin starred restaurants in coastal Spain. We are excited to bring Jane’s talents to Kitsilano in the New Year, but we need a team of hospitality professionals to come along with us!

Who are We?

Our company is one that values Community, Integrity, Hospitality and Growth. As employers we want to provide a safe but rewarding space for you to express yourself through the facilitation of great guest experiences. We want to connect you with like-minded individuals who are looking to develop skills in this industry and grow with us.

Who is on our Team?

Employees at Juanita are passionate individuals. They thrive in high pace, high energy environments. They are great hosts for all of our guests. They treat everyone equally and decently by demonstrating endless amounts of compassion and empathy. They like to have fun, smile, and be part of a great team.

We are leaders. Everyone is involved in the growth of our business. As managers we coach and develop the future managers of our company, and we position ourselves to take the Next Step in our careers (whatever that may be).

Sous Chef Job Requirements

– 1 Year of experience as a Sous Chef in a high volume and full-service setting Valid Food Safe Certification.

Send your resume and a short bio of who you are (no formal cover letters) to: juanitacareers (at) gmail.com.