Beaucoup Bakery Launches New Line of Chocolates for the Holiday Season

The GOODS from Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe

Vancouver, BC | Everything’s coming up chocolates this holiday season at Beaucoup Bakery (2150 Fir Street) with the launch of The Maison Collection, pastry chef Betty Hung’s inaugural capsule line of artisanal chocolates. Handcrafted using premium French Valrhona chocolate, The Maison Collection features a selection of pastry-flavoured bonbons, and two, limited-edition holiday sculptures.

“I love chocolate and studied chocolate making in Paris,” says Betty, who co-owners Beaucoup Bakery with her brother Jacky Hung. “There is definitely an art to making great chocolate – you need to take into consideration the nuances of white, milk, and dark varieties, and how they complement different flavours. We knew our first collection would be an ode to our favourite pastries and hope people will enjoy them as much as we do!”

Available in boxes of six or 12, ($15/$30), The Maison Collection features six bonbon flavours, inspired by Beaucoup Bakery’s most popular pastries, including:

– Cinnamon Scroll with cinnamon, pecan, and caramel

– Almond Croissant with almond praliné and brown butter ganache, and almond crunch

– Raspberry Brioche with raspberry ganache and caramelized white chocolate ganache

– Cardamom Kouign Amann with cardamom vanilla bean caramel ganache

– Rosemary Chocolate Cookie with salted dark chocolate ganache infused with fresh rosemary

– Chausson aux Pommes with spiced apple caramelized chocolate ganache

The two limited-edition holiday sculptures feature a 2.5-inch Dark Chocolate Star Ornament ($15) filled with crispy chocolate pearls; and an eight-inch tall Dark Chocolate Christmas Tree ($29) in a beautiful deep red ombre colour with gold flakes.

In addition to chocolates, Beaucoup Bakery is bringing back its guest-favourite Grand Apple Pie Croissant and popular Holiday Cookie Tins (8 pieces for $17.95, 16 pieces for $35) with new flavours: Tonka Pecan Wreaths, Black Sesame Cigarette Russes, and Kinako Macadamia Toffee Snowballs.

Gift pack options for the chocolates and/or cookie tins are also available this year.

Guests can pre-order now for pick-up starting in December via its website. A limited amount will also be available at the bakery daily.

For more information, please visit www.beaucoupbakery.com.

About Beaucoup Bakery | Beaucoup Bakery & Café opened its doors in December 2012, offering French-inspired pastries. The reason for opening Beaucoup Bakery was simple, to leave the world a happier place, even if through something as simple as a cookie. The company’s priority is to put care and pride into everything it does, from the ingredients used and the little details that go into the baking, through to the way the company treats valued customers and friends.