DL Chicken Shack and Pepino’s Dream Up ‘Hot Chicken Pizza’, Available November 13-27

The GOODS from The Downlow Chicken Shack

Vancouver, BC | For two weeks only, voracious Vancouverites can up their pie game with the ultimate collab between the Drive’s DL Chicken Shack and Pepino’s Spaghetti House with The Hot Chicken Pizza!

Available from November 13th to 27th, The Hot Chicken Pizza ($35) takes Pepino’s house made dough smothered in tomato sauce and brick mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, and Grana Padano cheeses, with the crispy, caramelized edges characteristic of Detroit-style deep dish, and loads it up with spice-dusted, tender and juicy chicken thigh nuggets, bread ‘n butter pickles, and DL’s signature sauce.

To commemorate the momentous event, local creative Rhek has designed an exclusive, limited edition Pepino’s x DL Chicken tee ($28) that guests can get their hands on at both spots, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Backpack Buddies.

“This all came together because of our mutual love for pizza and fried chicken,” says Doug Stephen, co-owner of DL Chicken Shack. “Paul, Phil, and I got to talking, and we asked Rhek to do the design. Did some taste tests, and can’t wait for people to try it.”

Coming together over a passion for soulful classics done well, this munchies dream team has roots that go way back: DL’s Stephen and Pepino’s co-owner Paul Grunberg met at the now shuttered Nu, moving on almost as as quickly as they started, paving the way for each of them to subsequently open their own restaurants; while Stephen and Savio Volpe, Caffè La Tana and Pepino’s culinary director Phil Scarfone cooked together at a sold-out Vancouver Chefs collaboration pop-up dinner at Crowbar in 2017, forging a relationship resulting in this one-of-a-kind combo of two iconic comfort foods.

“There is nothing like working on creative projects like this with other chefs,” adds Scarfone, who was runner up on season 7 of Top Chef Canada. “The hospitality industry is small with a very supportive community. And, pizza brings people together like nothing else, especially at a time like this!”

Folks can order The Hot Chicken Pizza from Pepino’s starting this Friday, November 13th until November 27th for dine-in; or pre-order for pick-up via Tock.

For more information, please visit DL Chicken’s Instagram page at @DLChicken or Pepino’s Instagram page at @pepinosspaghettihouse.

About DL Chicken Shack | Launched in 2018 by Doug Stephen and Lindsey Mann, DL Chicken Shack brings Southern charm and hospitality to Vancouver with its take on Nashville Hot Chicken – the popular crispy, fried chicken style known for its signature paste blend of “hot” spices. Guests can also find a variety of creative fried chicken sandos, fries on “the downlow”, and more on the current menu. Open seven days a week.

DownLow Chicken Shack
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
905 Commercial Dr. | 778-866-5662 | WEBSITE
DL Chicken Shack to Pop-up at Steel & Oak for One Weekend Only

About Pepino’s Spaghetti House | Situated in Vancouver’s Little Italy, Pepino’s is the Italian-American cousin to Osteria Savio Volpe, and older sibling to Caffè La Tana — a cozy and casual neighbourhood haunt serving up hearty dishes inspired by the home cooking of southern Italian immigrants. The 66-seat restaurant, formerly occupied for over 60 years by the iconic Nick’s Spaghetti House, adheres to the standards of traditional Italian hospitality: satisfying, simple and generous.

Pepino's Spaghetti House
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
631 Commercial Drive | WEBSITE
Vancouver’s Temporary Patios, Mapped

