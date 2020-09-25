Kitsilano’s AnnaLena Introduces Bar Manager, Reveals New Tasting Menu

the GOODS from Annalena

Vancouver, BC | Have you met our bar manager, Sam Thompson? He moved to Vancouver almost one year ago to the day and has worked here ever since! The bar has always been one of our favourite places to enjoy the Tasting Menu (see below).

Before coming to Vancouver, Sam has worked in Seattle, Melbourne, and Amsterdam. He grew up in a small town called Shrewsbury in the west midlands of England. The town is where Charles Darwin was born. Talk about survival of the fittest!

Sam loves to engage with our guests at the bar by lifting their spirits through his creative cocktails. His goal with his menu this season is to invoke nostalgia through redesigned classic cocktails using modern and contemporary methods.

Thompson’s favourite cocktail is a gin martini served wet with a lemon twist. Have one his way, or yours, or both. xo

Chef Mike Robbins is continuing to create a weekly changing tasting menu. We look forward to welcoming you back to our newly re-designed space.

BOOKINGS ARE NOW OPEN

SEPTEMBER 23 – OCTOBER 11