Farmer’s Apprentice and Grapes & Soda on Hunt for Full-Time Cooks

Vancouver, BC | Farmer’s Apprentice and Grapes and Soda are looking for full-time line cooks to join our small team. Applicants must have a passion for working with seasonal produce and ethically sourced proteins. This role is best suited to career-driven individuals with a strong work ethic; and who thrive in working as part of a team to collaborate in dish creation as well as to nurture each other’s personal development and growth. While extensive experience is an asset and not a must, a willingness to learn and to share knowledge is essential. Please send your resume in confidence to alden [at] farmersapprentice.ca.

Farmer's Apprentice
Neighbourhood: South Granville
1529 West 6th | 604-620-2070 | WEBSITE
Award-Winning Farmer’s Apprentice to Launch Happy Hour Menu on July 28
Grapes & Soda
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1537 West 6th Ave. | 604-336-2456 | WEBSITE
