Beaucoup Bakery & Mister Collab Results in Croissant Smores Ice Cream Sammie

Vancouver, BC | Beaucoup Bakery and Mister are launching a special treat to celebrate the end of summer. Available for one day only on Sunday, August 30th, the Croissant S’mores Ice Cream Sammie is a twist on a favourite campfire classic. It features a Mister dark chocolate ice cream puck that is dipped in dark chocolate and covered with graham crackers. It is then topped with house-made toasted marshmallow fluff – all contained inside Beaucoup Bakery’s signature butter croissant bun.

Find it at Beaucoup Bakery (2150 Fir Street) on Sunday, August 30th, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Limited quantities available.

About Beaucoup Bakery | Beaucoup Bakery & Café opened its doors in December 2012, offering French-inspired pastries. The reason for opening Beaucoup Bakery was simple, to leave the world a happier place, even if through something as simple as a cookie. The company’s priority is to put care and pride into everything it does, from the ingredients used and the little details that go into the baking, through to the way the company treats valued customers and friends.

Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
2150 Fir Street | 604-732-4222 | WEBSITE
