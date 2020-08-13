Gastown’s L’Abattoir Seeks Expeditor

The GOODS from L’Abattoir

Vancouver, BC | L’Abattoir is looking for an Expo! This is the perfect position for someone who loves food and is looking to break into the restaurant industry. The expeditor is the most crucial FOH position in the kitchen, as they are in charge of the pass, and the direct point of contact with Chef.

Applicants should be organized, efficient, eager to learn, and comfortable working in a fast-paced environment. We offer a competitive wage plus gratuities and a great opportunity to grow within the team.

Applicants must be 19 years of age with a valid Serving it Right Certificate (or equivalent). They must also be available to work evenings and weekends (including weekend brunch).

We look forward to hearing from you! Please send your CV to nick [at] labattoir.ca.

ABOUT L’ABATTOIR | Located in the heart of historic Gastown since 2010, L’Abattoir is situated in a refurbished 19th­ Century heritage brick ­and­ beam building that pays homage to its history as the site of Vancouver’s first jail in the city’s main meat­packing district. Today, L’Abattoir has staked its claim as one of Canada’s best restaurants with a diverse array of French­-inspired West Coast fare focusing on locally sourced, seasonal ingredients along with an ever­ changing selection of classic and signature cocktails and a broad list of BC and imported wines. Whether in its front­ of­ house bar and lounge, elevated dining room or glass­ and­ steel­ accented atrium, L’Abattoir offers dinner from Sunday to Thursday from 5:30 pm to 10 pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30 pm to 10:30 pm, weekend brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 2 pm, Happy Hour daily from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm and bar service until midnight seven days a week. L’Abattoir also offers 1200 square feet of beautifully appointed private dining facilities that are completely separate from the restaurant dining room and are available to book for corporate events, weddings or other celebrations.