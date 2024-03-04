L’Abattoir Celebrates Platinum Level Recognition at the Wine Program Excellence Awards

The Goods from L’Abattoir

Vancouver, BC| L’Abattoir Restaurant is thrilled to announce that they have once again secured the prestigious Platinum Award at the 2024 Wine Program Excellence Awards, a distinction they’ve proudly held since 2018. The awards ceremony, part of the Vancouver International Wine Festival Trade Days, recognized L’Abattoir’s outstanding wine program, cementing its reputation as a dining destination for wine lovers.

Head Sommelier Andrew Forsyth, who leads L’Abattoir’s wine program, expressed immense pride in the team’s achievement. “I am truly thrilled to have our wine program recognized with a Platinum Award this year,” Forsyth remarked. “This has truly been a team effort and so much of this success is also owed to the efforts of Michelle Haynes, Catherine Cote-Martel and Roger Maniwa for their amazing dedication and enthusiasm for crafting guest experiences through wine”.

At the recent 2024 CAPS Best Sommelier of BC Competition held in February, Andrew Forsyth further showcased his expertise, clinching first runner up overall and ‘best taster’. His continued success underscores L’Abattoir’s commitment to excellence in wine service and education.

The panel of judges for the Wine Program Excellence Awards, including industry experts like Tom Doughty and DJ Kearney, evaluated the 2024 wine lists based on their originality, creativity, and alignment with the restaurant’s concept. L’Abattoir’s wine program aims to complement Chef Lee Cooper and Chef Charlie Kungsang’s French-inspired West Coast cuisine, and enhance the restaurant’s dining experience.

Looking ahead, L’Abattoir is excited to have partnered with Wines of BC for their upcoming series of winemaker’s dinners in 2024, Sipping Around BC, with the first of three dinners taking place on March 20th. This six-course dinner, taking place in L’Abattoir’s Private Dining Room, will showcase three winemakers and winery principals from the North Okanagan. Limited tickets are available on their website.