A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Community News Gastown

L’Abattoir Celebrates Platinum Level Recognition at the Wine Program Excellence Awards

Portrait

The Goods from L’Abattoir

Vancouver, BC| L’Abattoir Restaurant is thrilled to announce that they have once again secured the prestigious Platinum Award at the 2024 Wine Program Excellence Awards, a distinction they’ve proudly held since 2018. The awards ceremony, part of the Vancouver International Wine Festival Trade Days, recognized L’Abattoir’s outstanding wine program, cementing its reputation as a dining destination for wine lovers.

Head Sommelier Andrew Forsyth, who leads L’Abattoir’s wine program, expressed immense pride in the team’s achievement. “I am truly thrilled to have our wine program recognized with a Platinum Award this year,” Forsyth remarked. “This has truly been a team effort and so much of this success is also owed to the efforts of Michelle Haynes, Catherine Cote-Martel and Roger Maniwa for their amazing dedication and enthusiasm for crafting guest experiences through wine”.

At the recent 2024 CAPS Best Sommelier of BC Competition held in February, Andrew Forsyth further showcased his expertise, clinching first runner up overall and ‘best taster’. His continued success underscores L’Abattoir’s commitment to excellence in wine service and education.

The panel of judges for the Wine Program Excellence Awards, including industry experts like Tom Doughty and DJ Kearney, evaluated the 2024 wine lists based on their originality, creativity, and alignment with the restaurant’s concept. L’Abattoir’s wine program aims to complement Chef Lee Cooper and Chef Charlie Kungsang’s French-inspired West Coast cuisine, and enhance the restaurant’s dining experience.

Looking ahead, L’Abattoir is excited to have partnered with Wines of BC for their upcoming series of winemaker’s dinners in 2024, Sipping Around BC, with the first of three dinners taking place on March 20th. This six-course dinner, taking place in L’Abattoir’s Private Dining Room, will showcase three winemakers and winery principals from the North Okanagan. Limited tickets are available on their website.

Directions
L'Abattoir
Neighbourhood: Gastown
2178 Carrall St.
604-568-1701
WEBSITE

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News Yaletown

Five Films and Events to Check Out at VIFF Centre This March
Community News Victoria

This March, Segue Into Spring with These Four Bottles from Vessel Liquor
Community News South Granville

Meet David Tycho, Ian Tan Gallery’s March 2024 Feature Artist
Community News East Vancouver

Banda Volpi Group Announces the Promotion of Jessi Morton to Executive Pastry Chef

The Scout Community

Become a member