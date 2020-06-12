Kitsilano’s Celebrated Thai Restaurant ‘Maenam’ Reopens Dining Room

Community News / Kitsilano

Vancouver, BC | Chef Angus An is thrilled to announce the reopening of the dining room at his flagship Thai restaurant, Maenam. Maenam is currently welcoming guests for dinner service only, then beginning Friday June 12, the dining room will resume its regular hours: Lunch from Tuesday to Saturday, 12pm to 2pm, and dinner seven days a week from 5pm to 10pm. For the time being, Maenam will only offer à la carte dishes; the popular chef’s menu will become available at a later date. Reservations are recommended via phone: 604-730-5579.

A selection of Maenam’s curries are also available for home delivery for DIY dining via Legends Haul and at Fresh Ideas Start Here.

Maenam’s kitchen is continuing to offer takeout, and delivery via Skip The Dishes and Uber Eats. Customers wishing to place a takeout order by phone can call: 604-730-5579. Only payment by card will be accepted at this time.

Maenam gift certificates are also available. Visit www.maenam.ca for details.

ABOUT MAENAM | From family-style dining to riffs on Thai street food, Chef Angus An’s flagship restaurant balances intensely flavourful ingredients delivered fresh from Thailand with seasonal vegetables, meats and seafood from trusted local farmers and fishers. Complementing the award-winning cuisine is an extensive selection of local and international wines, an informed beer list and a roster of food-friendly signature cocktails. Since launching in 2009, Maenam has been the perennial winner of Vancouver magazine’s restaurant award for Best Thai. In 2016, in recognition of Maenam’s influence on the city’s dining culture, Maenam was honoured to win the magazine’s prestigious award for Restaurant of the Year.

