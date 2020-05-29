Community News / Kitsilano

Bel Café Reopens Kitsilano Location

Portrait

The GOODS from Bel Cafe

Vancouver, BC | We’re excited to have reopened our doors at Bel Café, Kitsilano.

Your safety and wellbeing remain our number one priority, so expect things to look a little different, our staff will be wearing protective masks and gloves, and for now, seating is only available outdoors. Our full menu is available to-go for pick up, you can pre-order on Ritual and we’ll also be offering delivery with DoorDash soon.

Our new hours are 8:00 am until 4:00 pm daily and we’re slowly expanding our menus to bring back all of your old favourites and some new items too – including picnic boxes, just in time for summer excursions.

We’ve missed you! Let us know what you’ve missed too and if it’s not already on our menu, we’ll add it back soon!

Looking forward to seeing you,

Bel Kits team.

Bel Cafe (Kits)
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1780 West 3rd Avenue | WEBSITE
