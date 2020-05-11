Caffè La Tana Prepares for City’s First-Ever Virtual Public Hearing for Rezoning Application

The GOODS from La Tana

Vancouver, BC | Caffè La Tana will be part of a City of Vancouver milestone: the first-ever virtual hearing, where City Council will determine whether the Commercial Drive grocer can rezone the property to allow them to apply for a liquor license. Initially scheduled for March 31 to take place in person at City Hall, the hearing is scheduled to take place virtually on Tuesday, May 12.

After more than a year of preparation to request a rezoning to change the permitted land use from neighbourhood grocery store to restaurant, the public hearing was cancelled due to COVID-19. However, the City of Vancouver is trying out a new virtual hearing model that will enable Caffè La Tana’s application to move forward for consideration by City Council.

After social distancing restrictions were implemented in March to stop the spread of COVID-19, Caffè La Tana continued to develop and evolve, providing the community with a stock of high-quality grocery essentials online. The virtual shop has allowed Vancouverites to continue treating themselves to nourishing, homemade Italian fare while helping Caffè La Tana navigate one of the most difficult climates the restaurant industry has ever faced. Thanks to overwhelming support from the community, Caffè La Tana’s grocery service has kept the business alive and thriving during a period when many restaurants have been forced to close.

Throughout the pandemic, the grocer’s owners – Paul Grunberg and Craig Stanghetta – have made the health and safety of staff and customers top priority by implementing social distancing and food safety measures. Looking positively toward the future of the city post-COVID – with hope that their rezoning application will be approved – the partners are keen to forge ahead with plans to evolve Caffè La Tana into a buzzing eatery where guests can not only shop for Italian essentials, but also linger into evenings over fresh pasta, plates of cicchetti and wine.

“We’re grateful to the City of Vancouver for finding a way to proceed with the hearing that will determine whether Caffè La Tana can be rezoned so that we can apply to the province for a liquor license,” says Paul Grunberg. “It’s a good feeling to know the City is finding creative solutions that will benefit small businesses and our community.” “We are focused on staying safe and staying open to feed our community,” says Craig Stanghetta. “We are hopeful that the outcome of the virtual hearing will allow us to introduce the next evolution of Caffè La Tana.”

Until social distancing measures are fully lifted and the community is safe to dine in restaurants again, Caffè La Tana will continue to offer pickup and delivery options of its handcrafted pasta and dried pasta kits, imported Italian speciality food, and pantry staples sourced from local farmers and suppliers. Customers can pick up orders daily between 10am and 4pm, or opt for next-day delivery. Sister restaurants Pepino’s Spaghetti House and Osteria Savio Volpe are also offering takeout and delivery, with Pepino’s hearty spaghetti dishes listed on Tock and DoorDash, and Savio Volpe’s rustic fare available on Tock and DoorDash as well (delivery daily between 4-9pm).

In further support of the community, Savio Volpe and Pepino’s Spaghetti House are proud to continue accepting donations through their respective websites for their Healthcare Hero program, where proceeds directly fund nourishing meals for frontline healthcare workers at St. Paul’s Hospital.

About Caffè La Tana | Caffè La Tana is situated on Commercial Drive, home to Vancouver’s officially designated “Little Italy”. The caffè and grocer is styled after the authentic Italian alimentari with an intimate 16-seat dining area connected to a small shop selling local and imported cheeses, meats and accoutrements, as well as fresh pasta made in-house daily.