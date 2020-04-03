Community News / Downtown

Giovane Café to Offer Take-Out Menu, Free Specialty Coffee Drinks to Healthcare Workers

Portrait

The GOODS from Giovane Cafe

Vancouver, BC | Beginning today, giovane café will offer complimentary hot and specialty coffee beverages, including giovane’s signature Banana Coconut Latte, for all front line healthcare workers through May 31, 2020. Patrons simply show their staff ID and the giovane baristas will prepare a fresh cup of joe on the house for take-out. Those eligible include health care workers, hospital staff, medical workers, and first-responders.

On Monday, April 6, giovane café + eatery will begin to offer a take-out menu via Ritual (delivery coming soon) featuring daily chefs’ pizzas and salads. The limited edition menu, with a selection of wine and beer available to purchase with a meal, will launch the ‘Feed It Forward’ program; for every dish ordered, one dish will be donated to workers on the front line during these challenging times. The public can also opt to purchase a meal donation for a healthcare worker available through the café’s Ritual profile for $5.00 each. Each week, Fairmont Pacific Rim will deliver the collective donations by way of a healthy and nutritious meal to healthcare workers working to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Fairmont Pacific Rim’s culinary team made its first delivery of 270 healthy and nutritious salad lunches to healthcare workers at Vancouver General Hospital.

giovane café + eatery + market
Neighbourhood: West End
1038 Canada Place | 604-695-5300 | WEBSITE
Giovane Café to Offer Take-Out Menu, Free Specialty Coffee Drinks to Healthcare Workers
Where to Book Your Holiday Parties

There are 0 comments

Downtown

Definitive Records / Downtown

The Definitive Records of ‘Local Beverage Slinger’ Devon Towler

This week we asked the Bar Manager at The Magnet to share the three records that anchor his musical tastes.

11 Places
The Dishes / Downtown

Jayton Paul Does ‘The Dishes’

This week we speak with award-winning Hawksworth Sommelier, Jayton Paul, about his favourite places to eat and drink around town.

Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver / Downtown

CRAFT BEER ATLAS // Possibly the Best Place to Drink Craft Beer in Downtown Vancouver

The Magnet has quickly emerged as a reliable place to acquaint oneself with the freshest pleasures of British Columbian craft beer.

Lexicon / Downtown

Vancouverites Remember Exactly Where They Were When This Happened Ten Years Ago...

"I was at my parents' house with my face full of seven-layer dip when Sid the Kid scored the Golden Goal..."

Opening Soon / Downtown

A Sneak Peek Inside Cioppino’s Expansion

The 'Enoteca' private function rooms adjacent to Cioppino's are being renovated so as to be fully absorbed by the latter.

Mis En Place / Downtown

MIS EN PLACE PODCAST // Episode 1 — Culinary Futures, Real Talk With Local Cooks

Tony Minichiello and Bruce McAdams talk about the changes coming to education for the next-generation of professional cooks.

Popular

Diner

Vancouver Food Legend Nathan Fong Has Died

Nathan will be remembered as a wonderfully kind and compassionate human being, and BC is forever the lesser without him.

Tea and Two Slices

On Being Treated Like You’re Expendable and Telling Your Landlord to Get a Real Job

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean ponders the time it takes to get organized and the chances of goats running our streets.

101 Places
Diner

Vancouver’s Take-Out Food Options, Mapped

Here's a map and an A-Z on where Vancouverites can order take-out, delivery and get nourishing provisions right now.

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If…It Had a Food Delivery App That Wasn’t Exploitive

To food delivery apps, this virus hasn't been a crisis. It's been an opportunity. Local restaurants are already considering alternatives.

Community News / Commercial Drive

Commercial Drive’s ‘Cabrito’ Restaurant Announces Impending Closure

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Railtown Japantown

St. Lawrence Introduces Special ‘St. Lawrence à la Maison’ Take-Out Menus

Community News

Let Culinary Capers Cater Your Easter Feast

Community News / Downtown

West Pender’s Autostrada Now Offering Take-Out, Plus ‘Heat & Eat’ Meals

Community News / Downtown

Let Chambar Come to You With Home Delivery of Food, Wine and Beer