Giovane Café to Offer Take-Out Menu, Free Specialty Coffee Drinks to Healthcare Workers

The GOODS from Giovane Cafe

Vancouver, BC | Beginning today, giovane café will offer complimentary hot and specialty coffee beverages, including giovane’s signature Banana Coconut Latte, for all front line healthcare workers through May 31, 2020. Patrons simply show their staff ID and the giovane baristas will prepare a fresh cup of joe on the house for take-out. Those eligible include health care workers, hospital staff, medical workers, and first-responders.

On Monday, April 6, giovane café + eatery will begin to offer a take-out menu via Ritual (delivery coming soon) featuring daily chefs’ pizzas and salads. The limited edition menu, with a selection of wine and beer available to purchase with a meal, will launch the ‘Feed It Forward’ program; for every dish ordered, one dish will be donated to workers on the front line during these challenging times. The public can also opt to purchase a meal donation for a healthcare worker available through the café’s Ritual profile for $5.00 each. Each week, Fairmont Pacific Rim will deliver the collective donations by way of a healthy and nutritious meal to healthcare workers working to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Fairmont Pacific Rim’s culinary team made its first delivery of 270 healthy and nutritious salad lunches to healthcare workers at Vancouver General Hospital.