The Lazy Gourmet Returns to Roots, Launches Meal Delivery Service

The GOODS from The Lazy Gourmet

Vancouver, BC | When Susan Mendelson founded The Lazy Gourmet 40 years ago, her concept was simple – customers would stop by its storefront with their own casserole dishes and get them filled up to enjoy at home. Today, with social distancing in mind, The Lazy Gourmet launches a special meal delivery menu through UberEats and Door Dash, featuring the same feel-good, quality dishes Vancouverites have come to know and love.

“Our team has been working tirelessly to regroup and adapt during these uncertain times,” says Kevin Mazzone, partner and general manager of The Lazy Gourmet.

“Susan started the company with customers taking our food home in their own dishes and enjoy it as their own. With delivery, we are offering individually portioned items, which can easily be re-plated onto people’s own dishes for the same effect and enjoyment.”

The Lazy Gourmet’s home delivery menu features an array of items for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, from boxed entrees to salads and appetizers. Examples include: a Breakfast Bowl ($17), featuring a hard boiled egg with Maldon sea salt, grandfather ham, Havarti cheese bites, mini croissant, strawberries, and grapes; Chicken and Waffles (17.50) with crispy fried chicken, Belgian waffles, sriracha maple syrup, and pickles; Mediterranean Bowl ($21) with hummus, tabouleh salad, chicken and mango salad, pita triangles, and spanakopita; and Vegan Middle Eastern Tacos ($15), featuring warm chickpeas with Zatar, hummus, Israeli salad herbs, tahini dressing and three flour tortillas.

For something sweet, desserts include Strawberry Shortcake ($5.95) and The Lazy Gourmet’s famous Nanaimo Bar. Local red and white wines are also available for delivery with a meal.

Deliveries, available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, will come from The Lazy Gourmet’s location at 1605 West 5 th Avenue, Vancouver, BC and service the Kitsilano and surrounding South Granville area, depending on UberEats and Door Dash’s delivery radius.

About The Lazy Gourmet | Founded in 1979 by Susan Mendelson, The Lazy Gourmet is one of Vancouver’s first catering companies. It specializes in truly contagious hospitality while showcasing the finest local ingredients and outstanding quality our region has to offer. Services encompass everything from morning baking, event planning, to fully produced sit down dinners for 800 and more. For more information about The Lazy Gourmet, please visit www.lazygourmet.ca.