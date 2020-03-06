Restaurant Chef Sought at the Mackenzie Room

The GOODS from The Mackenzie Room

Vancouver, BC | The Mackenzie Room is on the hunt for a Restaurant Chef. As Chef Sean Reeve transitions into an executive position overseeing both The Mackenzie Room and Say Mercy, he is searching for a Chef to helm The Mackenzie Room’s day to day operations.

We are looking to bring on a candidate who has a strong culinary background, management skills, and creative drive. Alongside Chef Sean, the Restaurant Chef will be responsible for the creation and curation of our seasonal chalkboard menu.

This is an opportunity to join an expanding company under the wing of award winning Chef Sean Reeve.

Contact: sean [at] collectivehospitality.ca to inquire about setting up meeting with the team! We look forward to hearing from you.

THIS IS THE MACKENZIE ROOM