Main St. Brewing Marks Autism Acceptance Month with ‘Glow’ Alsatian Pilsner

The Goods from Main St. Brewing

Vancouver, BC | Main St. Brewing is marking Autism Acceptance Month this April by debuting a limited-edition ‘Glow’ Alsatian Pilsner at a gala fundraiser in support of Canucks Autism Network at the Mount Pleasant brewery (261 East 7th Avenue) on Thursday, April 4.

Taking place from 5 to 9 p.m., the fundraiser is a second-annual one that will mark the official release of Glow Alsatian Pilsner and feature door prizes and a silent auction with items that include top-tier items such as VIP passes for Two to the Coast City Country Music Festival, a Weekend Pass to the Vancouver Folk Festival, a Round for Four plus Carts at Vancouver Golf Club, signed sports memorabilia and gift certificates generously provided by local businesses like AJ’s Brooklyn Pizzeria, Meridian Farm Market, Boston Pizza, Per Se Social Corner, Fable Kitchen and Diner, and many more.

A limited number of tickets to the event are available on Eventbrite with entrance by donation and all proceeds being donated to Canucks Autism Network and its mission to promote inclusion and acceptance for children, youth and adults on the autism spectrum and provide opportunities to help them thrive in their communities.

The inspiration for the fundraiser and can design was provided by 14-year-old Luke Mackie-Kerwin, who envisioned and provided the inspiration for the label. Luke is the son of Main St. Brewing Co-Owner Cameron Forsyth’s partner Heather Mackie and among what is an estimated one in 29 children in BC who are on the autism spectrum.

“We’re excited to host this second annual fundraiser for Canucks Autism Network and hope to see as many people as possible come out and show their support for this worthy cause,” says Forsyth. “We’re incredibly proud of Luke’s desire to help spread the awareness of those on the spectrum and the amazing work that Canucks Autism Network does for people and their families in this community across BC.”

Glow (4.2% ABV) is brewed with a specialty malt bill of French pilsner and North American corn, Triskel and Barbe Rouge hops, single decocted for a beautiful golden straw hue and depth of malt character and has notes of honeydew, lime, red currant and herbal spice. Partial proceeds from the sale of each can and pint of Glow sold at Main St., BC liquor stores and private outlets and select bars and restaurants will be donated directly to Canucks Autism Network.

A limited number of tickets to the Glow fundraiser in support of Canucks Autism Network are available here.