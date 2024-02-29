A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Opportunity Knocks Mt. Pleasant

Coffee Roastery Modus on the Hunt for a New Baker / Head Chef

Portrait

The Goods from Coffee Roastery Modus

Vancouver, BC | We’re on the lookout for a baker and/or cook to come on board the Coffee Roastery Modus team. The ideal human would excel at both, and it would mean a full time gig.

We bake everything here in-house, as well as running a daily brunch program. Competitive pay/salary, full benefits, small but tight team culture (we like to camp). All the coffee you could want. Weekends are a must, but aside from that the schedule could be made to suit; also, 4am bake shifts don’t exist here. More or less a self-governing role, so a decent amount of experience is required (experience with costing, vendor communication, stock management etc.) Ultimately, full control over the food and bake selection.

Come through with a resume or email it to [email protected]

Directions
Coffee Roastery Modus
Neighbourhood: Mt. Pleasant
112 W Broadway
604-873-5111
WEBSITE

