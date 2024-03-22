Engage Your Body and Brain with a Mount Pleasant Walking Tour This Spring

Break out your best walking shoes: local history-buff (and long-time Scout Contributor), Christine Hagemoen, is priming up for another series of on-foot tours through Mount Pleasant, with various dates scheduled throughout April and May…and spots are already filling up!

If you’re new to the concept, Mount Pleasant Walking Tours are an informative and engaging way of learning about the Vancouver neighbourhood’s “tangible and intangible cultural heritage in an active way” for both Vancouverites and visitors alike.

For the 2024 Spring season, there are currently two different themed walks to choose from (unfortunately, spots for the brand new ‘Secrets of Southeast Mount Pleasant’ are already full): ‘In the path of Brewery Creek’ and ‘Lower Mount Pleasant’. Tour attendees meet up at a designated meet-up spot (either the 14th and Main plaza at Watson Street or Heritage Hall, depending on the tour) at 10am on the Saturday or Sunday morning of their 2-2.5 hour-long perambulation. Tour groups are intentionally small (maximum eight participants) in order to create a more “personal and flexible experience”.

Spots are $22 per person and can be secured by filling out the contact form here. Alternatively, you can tack on an extra $13 (for a grand total of $35) and hook yourself up with some nice supplementary reading, via Hagemoen’s walking tour guide, Mount Pleasant Stories: Historical Walking Tours. Sounds like a darn good idea to us!

Details on the remainder of the Spring 2024 walking tour options below…

In the path of Brewery Creek

“Mount Pleasant is Vancouver’s first suburb and the only neighbourhood to develop along a creek. Brewery Creek once flowed down to False Creek, carving a ravine for itself through Mount Pleasant, crossing Main Street twice – at 14th Avenue and again at about 10th Avenue. Early settlers established industries – tanneries, slaughterhouses, and several breweries – along its ravine. That early growth was supported by the introduction of electric streetcar service in 1891. Many of the buildings from this streetcar era still exist. These older, human-scale buildings continue to provide housing, creative and commercial spaces for a wide variety of individuals, community groups and local businesses.”

Sunday, April 21 (2 spots left!), 10 am; Saturday, May 11, 10am.

Lower Mount Pleasant

“Lower Mount Pleasant, the light-industrial, commercial, & residential area (north of Broadway, bounded by Cambie Street and Clark Drive), is often omitted when Mount Pleasant heritage is discussed. Though it is hard to tell today, this area was once primarily residential and home to a multicultural community of families and individuals. Many of them were new immigrants who came to work in the industries that operated along the south shore of False Creek. Others set up their own businesses, opened shops or restaurants, or provided services to the Mount Pleasant community. Small pockets of the original dwellings, buildings, and businesses still exist and serve as a tangible reminder of the varied history of this part of the community.”

Saturday, April 27th, 10am.

To learn more about what Christine does, check out her website, Vanalogue.