Nikka Whisky x Bar Owl&Rooster x PiDGiN Collab Coming March 6th

The Goods from PiDGiN

Vancouver, BC | Nikka Whisky and PiDGiN are teaming up once again to celebrate Vancouver Cocktail Week. This year, PiDGiN is hosting the renowned Bar Owl&Rooster from Hokkaido, Japan alongside the Nikka Whisky team for a five-course meal paired with five Nikka cocktails on March 6th.

Guests will have the exclusive opportunity to meet Naoki Tomoyoshi and Nozomi Odaohara of Nikka Whisky, who will be present to engage with attendees and share insights into the world of Japanese Whisky.

Chef Wesley Young and Sous-Chef Shin Sato have been busy in the test kitchen developing this menu, with the incredible Hisatsugu Saito from Bar Owl&Rooster creating the paired cocktails. Our bar manager Jessica Toews and Kingsley Clark will be there to keep the cocktails flowing, post-dinner.

Follow the link to the Eventbrite page to see the menu and to purchase your tickets! Big thanks to Enoteca Bacco and Nikka Whisky for making this collaboration possible.

Directions
PiDGiN
Neighbourhood: Gastown
350 Carrall St.
604-620-9400
WEBSITE

