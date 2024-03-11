Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market to Begin Phase Two of Restaurant Expansion, March 11th

The Goods from Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market

Vancouver, BC | Michelin-recommended Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market will begin phase two of a major expansion that will more than double the size of the popular downtown seafood dining staple at 762 Cambie Street on Monday, March 11.

While the dining room will temporarily closed, the retail at their Shellfish Market will remain open throughout a construction process. The expansion will see the removal of a wall separating an adjoining space at BLU Hotel and expand their existing room by almost 1,800 square feet and make room for an additional 60 seats, a private dining room for parties and shucking classes and an addition to the oyster bar seating at the popular Stadium District restaurant.

Still Vancouver’s only tide-to-table oyster bar and shellfish market, Fanny Bay first opened in the heart of the city’s Stadium District in 2016 and quickly became one of the city’s seafood staples thanks to its daily Happy Hour and lively oyster bar where patrons could watch the Fanny Bay shuckers at work.

The Fanny Bay Shellfish Market will be open for business as usual for retail purchases, but patrons are asked to place orders online or via phone to help expedite the process in case of any construction disruptions. For the duration of the work, the shellfish market will be showcasing an array of take-and-bake and enjoy-at-home features such as Shucker’s Packs (12 or 18 fresh oysters, shucking knife, mignonette and lemon), fresh Uni, Mussels and Clams, Smoked Scallops, Cooked and Cracked Dungeness Crab, Miso-Marinated Sablefish, Seafood Boil Kits and more. The restaurant will also continue offering its catering services throughout the expansion.

“We’re so excited to begin the next phase of this project and continue building out our humble little space. Thank everyone for their patronage and patience throughout this construction process,” says Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market Co-Owner and Wholesale/Marketing Manager Malindi Taylor. “We expect construction to be finished in early April and we can’t wait to welcome everyone into the bright, new and spacious quarters for Fanny Bay here in the heart of the Stadium District.”

The shellfish and retail market is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offers fresh and smoked seafood selections, premium shellfish and oysters from British Columbia and Washington State, gourmet pantry items, seafood boxes and specialty kits available to order online for pick-up or home delivery.

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar Downtown 762 Cambie St. MAP

PAELLA POP-UP AT COPPERPENNY DISTILLING

During the construction process, the Fanny Bay culinary crew will set sail for the North Shore and a seafood paella pop-up as part of a No. 002 Vodka Spirit Launch at Copperpenny Distilling Co. (103-288 Esplanade East in North Vancouver’s Lower Lonsdale district) on Thursday, March 28 at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. During both seatings, Fanny Bay Chef Tommy Shorthouse and his team will prepare and serve up a seafood paella with pink scallops, prawns, Humboldt squid, mussels and clams on an authentic outdoor gas-fired paella pan while the Fanny Bay shuckers offer fresh West Coast oysters to pair with No. 002 Vodka shots, martinis and Copperpenny’s award-winning No. 006 Oyster Shell Gin made with shells supplied by Fanny Bay. A limited number of tickets for the pop-up’s two seating times are available by clicking here.