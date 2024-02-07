Celebrate Lunar New Year at Wedgewood Hotel & Spa

The Goods from Bacchus at The Wedgewood Hotel

Vancouver, BC | From February 10th to 24th, 2024, celebrate the Year of the Dragon at Wedgewood Hotel & Spa, where the lobby has been transformed with custom and festive Lunar New Year decor. At Bacchus, try executive Chef Stefan Hartmann’s special Crispy Dry-Aged Duck with Szechuan orange jus, Duck rillettes tartelette, bok choy, shitake, and celeriac for $88 per two people. Pair it with a bottle of Piper-Heidsieck ($188) champagne or toast with the restaurant’s limited-edition Good Fortune Cocktail, made with Bombay Gin, Chambord Raspberry Liquor, lime juice, egg white, and a slice of dragon fruit.

Guests who order the special Lunar New Year duck dish will receive a red envelope and a chance to win gift cards to Bacchus.

Reservations can be made at www.wedgewoodhotel.com.

Bacchus Downtown 845 Hornby St. MAP