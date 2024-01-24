A Valentine’s Celebration Like No Other Awaits, at Bacchus Restaurant & Lounge

The Goods from Bacchus

Vancouver, BC | Celebrated since 1984 for being one of Vancouver’s most romantic dining and imbibing destinations, the Michelin-recommended Bacchus Restaurant & Lounge — located within Wedgewood Hotel & Spa, the city’s only Relais & Châteaux property — is thrilled to offer two luxurious Valentine’s Day experiences: a special Saint Valentine Afternoon Tea, from February 11 to 12, 2024; and a four-course Valentine’s Day Dinner on February 14, 2024. Each experience is a beautiful showcase of Bacchus’s world-renowned culinary excellence, courtesy of executive chef Stefan Hartmann, pastry chef Samson Iza-Fellows, and general manager and wine director Edward Sweetman.

And for those who want to indulge in an extra extravagant celebration, Wedgewood Hotel & Spa has launched a new Celebration Package, complete with sparkling wine, chocolate dipped strawberries, and a $100 food and beverage credit to Bacchus (or room service), perfect for a Valentine staycation.

“Romance has been central to Bacchus’s intimate and timeless atmosphere,” says Elpie Marinakis, co-owner and managing director of Wedgewood Hotel & Spa. “We are especially excited as this will be Chef’s Hartmann’s first Valentine’s Day with us, and he has curated an excellent dinner menu and special Afternoon Tea with his team.”

Chef Hartmann’s Valentine’s Day menu ($175++ per person) begins with an amuse of Tuna Tartare served atop freshly baked Brioche with Crouton and Crispy Capers; followed by appetizers of Charred Hokkaido Scallops or BelGioioso Burrata, and Green Pea Risotto or Lobster Consommé; a main of Merlot-Braised Beef Short Ribs, Maple-Glazed Sablefish, or Parmesan Dumplings (vegetarian); and concludes with Passionfruit Crème Pavlova and Macarons for dessert. Curated wine pairings may be added for $65 per person.

Valentine’s Afternoon Tea ($72 per person) features a delicious selection of romantically-themed savoury and sweet delights, including finely cut gourmet sandwiches; house-made pastries, sweets and cakes; and premium black, green and herbal teas. Guests can also select to add on caviar service and sparkling cocktails.

“I look forward to my first Valentine’s Day here at Bacchus, and have designed a menu we hope will provide guests with a truly memorable experience,” adds Hartmann.

Reservations are highly recommended for both experiences. Book yours now at www.wedgewoodhotel.com.