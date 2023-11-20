Mon Paris Gourmet Cookies and Chocolates Make Sweet Gifts

Community News / Burnaby

Burnaby, BC | Delight everyone on your holiday gift list with exquisite signature treats, cookies, and chocolate creations from Mon Paris Pâtisserie! Premium shortbread cookies in five incredible flavours are a scrumptious way to make the holidays even more memorable. Meanwhile, festive handcrafted chocolate gifts and stocking stuffers will immerse your loved ones in the undeniable magic of the holiday season. The Mon Paris 2023 Holiday Collection is available for pre-order and pickup now.

Festive Shortbread Cookies

Buttery Shortbread Cookie Bundles, $15: A taste of tradition with a modern twist, every package contains five delectable cookies in five distinctly delicious flavours: Ruby Bliss; Pistachio Paradise; Chocolate Chip Sensation; Lemon Yuzu Zest; and Pecan Caramel Delight.

Holiday Chocolate Gifts

O Tannenbaum, $35: This white-and-milk-chocolate evergreen stands in splendid beauty against winter’s snow along with three assorted signature truffles.

Noël Candles, $35: A flicker of nostalgia in white, milk and dark chocolate filled with gianduja, and caramelized puff rice.

Ornaments, $22: Hand-painted milk or dark chocolate decorative tree ornaments with two signature truffles hidden inside.

Holiday Fruit & Nut Tree, $39: Milk or dark chocolate decadence with a variety of nuts and dried fruits.

Truffle Boxes, $20: 20 pieces of decadent chocolate truffles in two distinct flavours of rich dark chocolate, and vibrant chocolate raspberry.

Festive Chocolate Bar Box, $23: Five festive chocolate cylinder-shaped bars in three seasonal flavours including Chestnut and Rum in dark chocolate; Raspberry Cookie Crunch in milk chocolate; and Lemon Pie in white chocolate.

Chocolate Boxes, $36.50: 16 bonbons in a variety of signature flavours, enrobed in dark, milk, and white Belgian chocolate.

The 2023 holiday chocolate collection is available now at Mon Paris Pâtisserie. Orders for seasonal treats, special occasion cakes, and Belgian chocolate bonbons can be placed online at monparis.ca, in person at Mon Paris (4396 Beresford St., Burnaby), or by phone at 604-564-5665.

Mon Paris Pâtisserie
Neighbourhood: Burnaby
4396 Beresford St. | 604-564-5665 | WEBSITE
There are 0 comments

