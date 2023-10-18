Bacchus Appoints Samson Iza-Fellows as Pastry Chef

The Goods from Bacchus

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver’s only Relais & Chateaux property, Wedgewood Hotel & Spa, has appointed talented Samson Iza-Fellows as Bacchus Restaurant’s new pastry chef. Samson Iza-Fellows has worked at some of the city’s most illustrious establishments and is ready to showcase his sweet tooth to guests and visitors alike.

“Samson has been an incredible addition to our culinary team at Bacchus, and his desserts are simply some of the best,” says Elpie Marinakis, co-owner and managing director of Wedgewood Hotel & Spa. “His passion for his art truly shines through with every dish, and we’re excited for him to further unveil his creations with our upcoming new Afternoon Tea menu. Guests have already been raving about the delectable sweet finishes they’ve experienced with Samson’s current creations.”

Iza-Fellows has worked closely under some of Vancouver’s top pastry chefs, including at award-winning Thomas Haas, Nemesis Coffee’s Dopehouse Bakehouse, and most recently, perennial favourite Blue Water Cafe.

He got his start in the culinary world by spending time at The Cordova Express, his family’s restaurant, where he was imbibed invaluable life lessons while working front-of-house and getting to know the regulars. Then, his love for the art of cooking was born in a humble corner of the kitchen, seated on an overturned bucket.

His professional journey commenced at Terroni, a beloved Toronto Italian eatery, after which he joined the company’s newly launched bakery. This pivotal moment introduced him to Claro Lazzarino, a pastry master under whose mentorship Samson honed his skills and became an integral part of a team of emerging pastry chefs. Years later, he reunited with Lazzarino to work at some of Toronto’s premier restaurant groups, including at La Société, Citta, Patria, and Byblos.

“It’s truly pleasure to be part of the amazing Bacchus culinary team and work alongside the legendary Stefan once again,” adds Iza-Fellows. “I wanted to make Vancouver my home to be closer to family, but also because the city has one of the country’s most blossoming restaurant scenes. I look forward to creating memorable sweet finishes for our guests.”



Guests can enjoy Iza-Fellows’ creations in Bacchus’s new Traditional Afternoon Tea experience, featuring a variety of his pastries and sweets, including: chocolate-dipped profiteroles with hazelnut creme, tiramisu verrine with fraises compote, opera cake with milk chocolate glaze, and lemon tartlet with Italian meringue.

A la carte wise, his desserts include the popular Deconstructed Cheesecake with meringue, raspberries, and tonka bean ice cream, and the Back Forest Gateau with chocolate mousse, dacquoise, kirsch cream, cherry confiture, chocolate cremeux, and cherry sorbet.