Celebrate the Best of What Summer Has to Offer with Bacchus’ New Seasonal Menus

The Goods from Bacchus

Vancouver, BC | Wedgewood Hotel’s Bacchus Restaurant (845 Hornby Street) has just launched an array of new seasonal dishes and a brand new innovative cocktail list – crafted to be savoured at the bar or lounge near the Relais & Chateaux property’s iconic window terrace overlooking Vancouver’s bustling streets.

“With the debut of Bacchus’s new seasonal menus, we are offering our guests a glimpse into what is seasonal and fresh in BC during this time of year – from mushrooms, tomatoes, to blueberries, and peaches. It’s wonderful to be able to highlight the best of the best in ingredients,” says Elpie Marinakis, co-owner and managing director of Wedgewood Hotel & Spa.



Bacchus has introduced a host of new dishes that celebrate the summer season, including dinner items such as: the Foie Gras Torchon with peach compote, basil, pistachio, fig and white balsamic reduction, and housemade toasted brioche; the Maple Glazed Brome Lake Duck Breast with chanterelle mushrooms, succulent blueberries, potato pave, and crisp romaine lettuce; the Cache Creek Tenderloin; and the Podere Dei Leoni Burrata, which highlights farm-fresh heirloom tomatoes, tantalizing charred peaches, accents of basil oil, and toasted focaccia.

At the bar, Bacchus’s cocktail menu includes six new inventive creations, such as: the Billionaire, featuring a playful, sensory experience with its smoke bubble, as well as ingredients such as Bulliet Bourbon, Grand Marnier, egg whites, Pernod, and nutmeg; the Blue Valentine Martini, made for gin enthusiasts, with Empress Gin, Luxardo Marachino Liqueur, and rosewater; and In Lieu of Flowers with Sombra Mezcal, St. Germain, rose petal syrup, and pomegranate juice.



Bacchus’s new menus are available now. The restaurant is open for lunch, cocktail, and dinner daily, as well as brunch on Saturday and Sunday. For full hours and more information, please visit www.wedgewoodhotel.com.