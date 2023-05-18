Community News / Gastown

Celebrate Spot Prawn Season with PiDGiN’s Special One-Night-Only Dinner, May 31st

The Goods from PiDGiN

Vancouver, BC | On May 31st, we will be hosting a very special and limited 5-course celebration of the wonderfully delicious spot prawn. Chef Wesley Young and his team’s collective love for this ingredient has inspired a variety of techniques and flavour harmonies to create a one-night-only dining experience to bring joy to your palates.

Our first course will ease you in with a delightfully refreshing, yet complex start to your meal, followed by some luxurious dumplings, a soul-satisfying spot prawn jjigae, our umami-filled risotto, and ending with one of our favourite desserts to date.

Our bar team is finalizing the optional pairings for this event, but you can be sure to expect the same level of interesting and compelling pairings you’ve come to know and love with PiDGiN.

Check out the mouthwatering menu below, reserve your limited spot via Tock and let us take care of you. And yes, we do have air conditioning!

/ prix-fixe menu

/ spot prawn tartare cracker, sake-kasu emulsion, cherry blossom granite, cucumber gazpacho shot, fried head

/ spot prawn dumplings, roe

/ spot prawn jjigae, roast tails, brain rouille, prawn toast

/ spot prawn and spring vegetable risotto, mentaiko bottarga

/ rhubarb mousse, yuzu & olive oil sorbet, ginger crumble

PiDGiN
Neighbourhood: Gastown
350 Carrall St. | 604-620-9400 | WEBSITE
