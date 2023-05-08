Back to: Prepare Your Palates (and Livers): The 8th Annual ‘BC Distilled’ Event is Right Around the Corner
Prepare Your Palates (and Livers): The 8th Annual ‘BC Distilled’ Event is Right Around the Corner

British Columbia’s premier artisan distillery festival will be back in action for its eighth year on Saturday, May 13th, and this time around it’s going to be bigger and better than ever!
Prepare Your Palates (and Livers): The 8th Annual 'BC Distilled' Event is Right Around the Corner

British Columbia’s premier artisan distillery festival, BC Distilled, is back in action for its eighth year on Saturday, May 13th, and this time around it’s going to be bigger and better than ever! Whereas the first edition featured just 16 BC distilleries, this year they’ve really upped the ante and will have 43 distilleries showing off their goods for one-evening-only, at the Croatian Cultural Centre (3250 Commercial Drive).

This year’s event runs from 6-9pm, but we suggest arriving early to grab a ‘pregame’ bite from the food trucks parked onsite outside the venue beginning at 5pm (until 7:30pm) to prepare for all the delicious spirits you’ll be sampling over the course of the evening. Inside you’ll find many local favourites – like Odd Society Spirits, Sons of Vancouver Distillery and Resurrection Spirits – along with some non-alcoholic options from Edna’s Non-Alcoholic Cocktails and Callister Craft Soda.

Tickets sales for the Main Festival event are still happening, and will set you back $79.66 each. You can amp up your experience by checking out the pop up tastings happening at Legacy Liquor during the week leading up to Saturday. Two dates for BC Whiskies: New Releases & Rare Finds have already sold out, but you can add your name to the waitlist in case a few more spots open up (Thursday, May 11th; $57.30 each).

All tickets can be found here. Get them before they’re gone!

Croatian Cultural Centre
Commercial Drive
3250 Commercial Dr, Vancouver, BC V5N 4E4
Legacy Liquor Store
False Creek
1633 Manitoba St.
Heads Up

Heads Up

Nine(ish) Films Screening at the 22nd Annual DOXA Festival We Want to See

The 2023 edition is set to take over three of Vancouver's foremost independent theatre screens beginning this Thursday (May 4th) through to Sunday the 14th - amounting to a total of 64 local and international films! Here's a brief list of the flicks we most want to indulge our senses and brains on during this year's fest.

Heads Up / Strathcona

The Say Hey x Thank You Pizza Collab is Going Down in Strathcona This Saturday

For one-day-only on Saturday, April 29th, the generally cool humans from both spots are doing a special menu of sandwiches on pizza, or conversely, pizza on sandwiches...that's a lot to unpack!
Heads Up / Main Street

Snag Tickets to Wild Thing’s Maritime-Inspired Seafood Adventure, April 30th

Clams, crabs, mussels and shrimp will come to a boil with some good corn and a couple of hearty spuds at Wild Thing's Main Street location this Sunday, April 30th.
Heads Up

New Maenam X Brassneck Beer Pairing is Available NOW

...but only until April 30th! The limited time option to pair Maenam's multi-course Chef's Menu with a curated selection of six Brassneck beers - including their new 'Khanoon O’Clock’ Jackfruit IPA collab - seems like one Van Brewers Fest event not to be missed.

2 Places