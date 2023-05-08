Prepare Your Palates (and Livers): The 8th Annual ‘BC Distilled’ Event is Right Around the Corner

British Columbia’s premier artisan distillery festival, BC Distilled, is back in action for its eighth year on Saturday, May 13th, and this time around it’s going to be bigger and better than ever! Whereas the first edition featured just 16 BC distilleries, this year they’ve really upped the ante and will have 43 distilleries showing off their goods for one-evening-only, at the Croatian Cultural Centre (3250 Commercial Drive).

This year’s event runs from 6-9pm, but we suggest arriving early to grab a ‘pregame’ bite from the food trucks parked onsite outside the venue beginning at 5pm (until 7:30pm) to prepare for all the delicious spirits you’ll be sampling over the course of the evening. Inside you’ll find many local favourites – like Odd Society Spirits, Sons of Vancouver Distillery and Resurrection Spirits – along with some non-alcoholic options from Edna’s Non-Alcoholic Cocktails and Callister Craft Soda.

Tickets sales for the Main Festival event are still happening, and will set you back $79.66 each. You can amp up your experience by checking out the pop up tastings happening at Legacy Liquor during the week leading up to Saturday. Two dates for BC Whiskies: New Releases & Rare Finds have already sold out, but you can add your name to the waitlist in case a few more spots open up (Thursday, May 11th; $57.30 each).

All tickets can be found here. Get them before they’re gone!

Croatian Cultural Centre Commercial Drive 3250 Commercial Dr, Vancouver, BC V5N 4E4 MAP