Havana on Commercial Drive is Looking for Their Next Restaurant Manager

Vancouver, BC | With over 20 years of history as a staple on The Drive, Havana Restaurant, inspired by the colours and culture of Old Havana, Cuba, is looking for a dynamic leader to take on and drive this unique business. With its diverse offering of Latin inspired food and drink across Brunch, Lunch and Dinner, Havana also boasts one of the best (year round) patios in the city.

YOU: Dynamic, hard working leader, people developer, amazing host who loves hospitality and has a guest first mindset. Fun, energetic, positive and personable with a proven track record of driving sales in a profitable environment. Solution oriented and self analytical, setting the example for all of your staff.

US: Our group began in 2011 as Vancouver Urban Winery which evolved into Belgard Kitchen and Postmark Brewing (now Settlement Brewing) in 2014. We added Havana to our portfolio in 2017 and are always on the lookout for our next restaurant opportunity. We pride ourselves on fostering friendships and creating memorable experiences both for our guests and our people.

Responsibilities:
Hiring, training, developing your service and leadership team
Be the ultimate host to our guests!
Implementing & driving sales initiatives
Reporting on business performance metrics and Profit & Loss statement to General Manager.
Lead positive culture
Maintain the restaurant’s environment

Attributes:
Honesty & Integrity
Sense of Accountability
Strong communication skills
Commitment & passion for what you do
Empowered to make decisions & lead by example
Minimum 2+ years restaurant management experience
5 shifts/week required availability (Mornings, Afternoons, & Evenings)

Compensation:
Base Salary $42,000 (plus Gratuity Bonus Program – approx. $300/wk or $15600/yr)
Paid Holidays
Full Health Benefits

Apply to [email protected], attention: Dhruv.

All positions at Havana Vancouver are open to any and every member of the community. Folks of all racial backgrounds and gender identities (LGBTQIA+) are encouraged to apply.

Havana
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
1212 Commercial Dr. | 604-253-9119 | WEBSITE
