Odd Society Celebrates Love with a ‘Berry’ Special Gin Release

Vancouver, BC | Let the fun ‘be gin’ on February 2nd with Odd Society Spirits’ limited-edition strawberry gin!

Seeking the perfect Valentine’s gift for the gin lover in your life? They’ll be tickled pink by Odd Society Spirits’ special release of Wallflower Gin. The distillery’s trademark gin blushes a gorgeous pink from being steeped in Fraser Valley strawberries grown at Driediger Farms and is being spotlighted in a limited run of Wallflower Strawberry Gin. Infused with fragrant west-coast and international botanicals, this beguiling spirit boasts fresh and juicy strawberry notes that complement its signature citrus and floral profile. Sweet on the nose and tart on the palate, this gin is exquisite in cocktails and makes a lovely addition to your favourite tonic.

Priced at $28, Odd Society Spirits’ Wallflower Strawberry Gin is packaged in 375 mL bottles at 40% ABV. This exclusive expression of Odd Society’s signature gin is available to preorder online now (pick-up and shipping begin February 2nd), and to purchase either at the distillery (1725 Powell St.) or private B.C. beer, wine, and liquor stores starting February 2nd, 2023.

Odd Society Spirits
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1725 Powell St. | 604-559-6745 | WEBSITE
