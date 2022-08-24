¿CóMO? Tapería is Hiring a General Manager

The Goods from ¿CóMO? Tapería

Vancouver, BC | ¿CóMO? Tapería is looking to add a General Manager to our team. As we transition into fall after a very busy summer season, we are looking to add a new position within our company.

The Job

Our General Manager will be responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of a very busy and fast paced restaurant. We are looking for someone who is ready to join our amazing team; who is passionate, motivated, and loves to hustle. We pride ourselves on being as authentic of a tapas experience outside of Spain you can find; providing excellent food, atmosphere, beverage, and service for guests. You will be working with both the FOH and BOH to create an atmosphere that is inviting, comfortable, and motivating for staff. This position is hands-on, with time being spent on the floor during service, as well as behind the scenes. There is also on opportunity to grow with us in the future – maybe even on our next trip to Spain!

Qualifications

A passion for food, wine, drinks

Enthusiasm for Spanish food, drink, and culture

Minimum 3 years experience in a high volume restaurant

Great communication and leadership skills

Minimum 2 years experience in a Management role leading a team

Problem solving skills

Wine and beverage knowledge

Serving and bar experience

Responsibilities

Manage restaurant operations

Leading supervising shifts

Maintaining a positive workplace environment

Bringing new ideas and initiatives to the table

Assisting with Wine and Beverage programs

Event management

Hiring

Training new FOH staff

Scheduling

Monthly labour and costs

This is a competitive salary position that includes full MOD tip out while on the floor. We offer medical and dental benefits, holidays, parking, and more.

Applicants please send your CV to: slayton@comotapria.com