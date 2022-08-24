¿CóMO? Tapería is Hiring a General Manager

The Goods from ¿CóMO? Tapería
Vancouver, BC | ¿CóMO? Tapería is looking to add a General Manager to our team. As we transition into fall after a very busy summer season, we are looking to add a new position within our company.
The Job
Our General Manager will be responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of a very busy and fast paced restaurant. We are looking for someone who is ready to join our amazing team; who is passionate, motivated, and loves to hustle. We pride ourselves on being as authentic of a tapas experience outside of Spain you can find; providing excellent food, atmosphere, beverage, and service for guests. You will be working with both the FOH and BOH to create an atmosphere that is inviting, comfortable, and motivating for staff. This position is hands-on, with time being spent on the floor during service, as well as behind the scenes. There is also on opportunity to grow with us in the future – maybe even on our next trip to Spain!
Qualifications
A passion for food, wine, drinks
Enthusiasm for Spanish food, drink, and culture
Minimum 3 years experience in a high volume restaurant
Great communication and leadership skills
Minimum 2 years experience in a Management role leading a team
Problem solving skills
Wine and beverage knowledge
Serving and bar experience
Responsibilities
Manage restaurant operations
Leading supervising shifts
Maintaining a positive workplace environment
Bringing new ideas and initiatives to the table
Assisting with Wine and Beverage programs
Event management
Hiring
Training new FOH staff
Scheduling
Monthly labour and costs
This is a competitive salary position that includes full MOD tip out while on the floor. We offer medical and dental benefits, holidays, parking, and more.
Applicants please send your CV to: slayton@comotapria.com
