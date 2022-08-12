Opportunity Knocks / Gastown

L’Abattoir Seeking Server Assistant and Bartender to Join Their Team of Service Professionals

Portrait

The Goods from L’Abattoir

Vancouver, BC | L’Abattoir Restaurant in Gastown is looking for a full-time Server Assistant and a part-time Bartender. Experience in fine dining establishments is preferred but not required.

L’Abattoir is an award-winning restaurant located in the heart of Gastown, serving dinner five nights a week. Over the last 12 years, L’Abattoir has built its reputation based on the attention to detail and dedication of their team. As a result, they have been consistently recognized as one of the country’s premier dining establishments.

L’Abattoir offers competitive compensation and gratuities as well as health benefits for full-time employees. Interested and qualified candidates are urged to apply in confidence to careers@labattoir.ca with their resumes.

L'Abattoir
Neighbourhood: Gastown
2178 Carrall St. | 604-568-1701 | WEBSITE
L’Abattoir Seeking Server Assistant and Bartender to Join Their Team of Service Professionals
L’Abattoir Seeking Additional Talent to Join Their Team of Experienced Servers & Server Assistants

There are 0 comments

Gastown

Casey Greabeiel and Chris Decock on Bringing an Alberta-Born Bar to Vancouver

Cheers to Three Years of Beer-Forward Gastown Restaurant, ‘The Magnet’

On Nourishing the Community and Raising the (Chocolate) Bar for Women, with Shelley Bolton

From Side-Hustling Wedding Cakes to Solo-Dining Desserts, with Pastry Chef Oliver Bernardino

The Cozy Prairie Themed Bar Tucked Away on Cordova Street

Check Out SAD Mag’s Nostalgic New Photo Exhibit, Popping Up in Gastown This Weekend Only

Popular

Make Space on Your Calendar

Chef Elena Krasnova Does ‘The Dishes’

Tickets for Shady Hazel Farm’s Dinner With Chef Lucais Syme Now Available

Take A Look Inside ‘Brasserie Coquette’, Now Open on Arbutus

Oh! I Have A Recipe For: Summer Dinner

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

AnnaLena is Looking to Add a Server to Their FOH Team
Opportunity Knocks / Commercial Drive

Loula’s Taverna on The Drive is Seeking a Sous Chef
Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

New Chef / Chef de Cuisine Sought for Main Street’s ‘Old Bird’ Restaurant
Opportunity Knocks / Gastown

Gastown’s PiDGiN Looking to Add a New Garde-Manger to Their Small Team