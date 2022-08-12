L’Abattoir Seeking Server Assistant and Bartender to Join Their Team of Service Professionals

The Goods from L’Abattoir

Vancouver, BC | L’Abattoir Restaurant in Gastown is looking for a full-time Server Assistant and a part-time Bartender. Experience in fine dining establishments is preferred but not required.

L’Abattoir is an award-winning restaurant located in the heart of Gastown, serving dinner five nights a week. Over the last 12 years, L’Abattoir has built its reputation based on the attention to detail and dedication of their team. As a result, they have been consistently recognized as one of the country’s premier dining establishments.

L’Abattoir offers competitive compensation and gratuities as well as health benefits for full-time employees. Interested and qualified candidates are urged to apply in confidence to careers@labattoir.ca with their resumes.