Belgard Kitchen in Railtown is Seeking a Server / Bartender

The Goods from Belgard Kitchen

Vancouver, BC | Belgard Kitchen is one of three brands within the Settlement Building, located at 55 Dunlevy Ave in Railtown, sharing the space with Settlement Brewing and Vancouver Urban Winery. The restaurant offers three different services: Weekday Lunch, Weekend Brunch, and Dinner seven nights a week. Our evening service focuses on share plates served tapas style, fostering an environment where people can enjoy multiple dishes and experience the full menu. As a brewery and a winery, we highlight our fresh craft beer made on site and BC VQA wine on tap, with 9 beer taps and 34 wine taps.

You are:

An energetic team player who multitasks and works well under pressure.

Passionate about the industry.

Engaging, love social situations, and building relationships.

Keenly interested in craft beer, BC wine, and locally focused food.

Independent, solution-oriented and a problem solver.

Interested in leadership growth & personal and professional development.

Available for nights and weekends.

Primary Role:

Provide quality and professional guest experience at all times while serving or bartending, displaying exceptional food, beer, and wine knowledge.

General Front of House maintenance inclusive of side duties.

Develop and maintain relationships with guests.

All positions at Belgard Kitchen and the Settlement Building are open to any and every member of the community. Folks of all racial backgrounds and gender identities (LGBTQIA+) are encouraged to apply.

If Belgard Kitchen sounds like something you’d like to be a part of, please get in touch with your resume: info@belgardkitchen.com.