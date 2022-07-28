Opportunity Knocks / Railtown Japantown

Belgard Kitchen in Railtown is Seeking a Server / Bartender

Portrait

The Goods from Belgard Kitchen

Vancouver, BC | Belgard Kitchen is one of three brands within the Settlement Building, located at 55 Dunlevy Ave in Railtown, sharing the space with Settlement Brewing and Vancouver Urban Winery. The restaurant offers three different services: Weekday Lunch, Weekend Brunch, and Dinner seven nights a week. Our evening service focuses on share plates served tapas style, fostering an environment where people can enjoy multiple dishes and experience the full menu. As a brewery and a winery, we highlight our fresh craft beer made on site and BC VQA wine on tap, with 9 beer taps and 34 wine taps.

You are:
An energetic team player who multitasks and works well under pressure.
Passionate about the industry.
Engaging, love social situations, and building relationships.
Keenly interested in craft beer, BC wine, and locally focused food.
Independent, solution-oriented and a problem solver.
Interested in leadership growth & personal and professional development.
Available for nights and weekends.

Primary Role:

Provide quality and professional guest experience at all times while serving or bartending, displaying exceptional food, beer, and wine knowledge.
General Front of House maintenance inclusive of side duties.
Develop and maintain relationships with guests.

All positions at Belgard Kitchen and the Settlement Building are open to any and every member of the community. Folks of all racial backgrounds and gender identities (LGBTQIA+) are encouraged to apply.

If Belgard Kitchen sounds like something you’d like to be a part of, please get in touch with your resume: info@belgardkitchen.com.

Belgard Kitchen
Neighbourhood: Railtown Japantown
 55 Dunlevy Ave. | 604-699-1989 | WEBSITE
Belgard Kitchen in Railtown is Seeking a Server / Bartender
Railtown’s Belgard Kitchen Seeking Line and Prep Cooks

There are 0 comments

Railtown Japantown

Dosanko Restaurant Partners and Proprietors, Nathan Lowey and Akiyo Tani

Akiyo Tani Does ‘The Dishes’

Picking Grapes With ‘The Pie Shoppe’ Sisters

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Arguably the Best Brownie Situation Ever Sold in Vancouver

All the Things Being Listened to by The Mackenzie Room’s Antonio Cayonne

Inside the Imminent Japanese Cafe, ‘Harken’

Popular

On Living in a City Preoccupied with Street Cleaning, Chandeliers, and Campaigns Against the Homeless

Take A Look Inside ‘Brasserie Coquette’, Now Open on Arbutus

Second ‘Gringo’ Location Ready to Open in Davie Village

Potluck Hawker Eatery Launches New Late Night Happy Hour Menu

The ‘Bottle Dash’ Houses That Still Glitter In The Vancouver Sun

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Gastown

Gastown’s PiDGiN Looking to Add a New Garde-Manger to Their Small Team
Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Full Time Server Sought for Tocador
Opportunity Knocks / South Granville

The Stable House Bistro is Seeking a Sous Chef
Opportunity Knocks

Ucluelet’s Black Rock Oceanfront Resort is Seeking Line Cooks