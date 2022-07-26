Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Full Time Server Sought for Tocador

Vancouver, BC | Tocador is hiring a full time server. We are looking to grow our team. Our team is small and very passionate. If you are interested in joining our family then please send your resume and cover letter to hola@tocador.ca.

We are an equal opportunity employer and consider all qualified applicants equally without regard to race, colour, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran status, or disability status.

Training would begin right away.

