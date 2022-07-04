Opportunity Knocks / Gastown

Gastown’s ‘PiDGin’ Restaurant is Hiring a Bartender

Portrait

The Goods from PiDGiN

Vancouver, BC | PiDGiN is looking for a new bartender comfortable with serving tables. We are a small family and every role is incredibly important to us. Experience and passion are musts for this role. We have an approach to work that encourages a healthy work-life balance, with opportunities for growth. Our staff members’ well-being is very important to us.

Please send your resumes to work [at] pidginyvr.com.

PiDGiN
Neighbourhood: Gastown
350 Carrall St. | 604-620-9400 | WEBSITE
