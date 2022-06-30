A New Giovane Caffè Opens its Doors in Downtown Vancouver This July

The Goods from Giovane Caffè

Vancouver, BC | Espresso purists have a new destination cafe to seek out in Vancouver with the opening of the city’s second Giovane Caffè on Monday, July 4th, 2022, at 418 West Georgia Street.

Off the success of their recent Toronto location opening, Kitchen Table Restaurants is ready to further enliven the cafe culture of the downtown Vancouver core with the expansion of its beloved Giovane {pron: joe-vah-nay} brand. The sleek new caffè — much like the original, located in the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel—is inspired by the modern Italian coffee bar, and is destined to be a gathering place for the community. Its menu of classic and contemporary caffeinated drinks will be skillfully handcrafted using a state-of-the-art Victoria Arduino Eagle One espresso machine, and its freshly baked Italian pastries and savoury grab-and-go meals will make even the most discerning nonna proud.

Amidst Vancouver’s passionate coffee culture, Giovane Caffè West Georgia offers something authentically Italian with a menu that goes far beyond the traditional caffè latte. To sip, that means a full selection of ‘caffè speciali’ beverages such as the mandorlatte (espresso, orzata, milk), the bicerin (espresso, liquid chocolate, cream), and the refreshing iced espresso shakerato for those hot summer days. To eat, there’s a thoughtfully curated menu of pizzette and panini; breakfast items like yogurt with amarena cherries and granola; a daily selection of fresh-baked pastries including the ciambella Romana (Roman-style sugar donuts); and inventive salads such as the polpo with marinated octopus, fregola, peperonata, fennel, and sun-dried tomato with lemon caper vinaigrette.

Giovane Caffè West Georgia is the latest addition to the growing family of award-winning Canadian restaurants for the Kitchen Table hospitality group. The newest Giovane stays true to the brand’s commitment of crafting exceptional caffeinated beverages and gourmet specialties within a modern Italian caffè experience. This expansion marks the second location within Vancouver and the third location in Canada, the other being in Toronto. Kitchen Table Restaurants has exciting plans to further expand the Giovane Caffè brand into Seattle later this year.

Giovane Caffè is open daily from 6 am – 6 pm Monday to Friday and 9 am – 6 pm Saturday and Sunday. Aperitivo time is daily from 3 pm – close with wine for $8 and aperitivi cocktails for $10. For more information on Giovane Caffè or to stay up to date on all the latest developments, go to giovanecaffe.com or follow @giovanecaffe on Instagram. For more information on Kitchen Table Restaurants, go to ktrestaurants.com