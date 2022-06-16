Community News / Fraserhood

Oh Carolina Continues Garden Party Series, with Turkish Food & Funk

Portrait

Photo by Jeremy Wong (@mrjeremywong)

The Goods from Oh Carolina

Vancouver, BC | The Oh Carolina Garden Party series continues its celebratory ways this Sunday, June 19th, with guest Chef Cagan Kocabiyik. Cagan is a young chef from Salihli, in the Manisa Provence of Turkey, and has been living and working in kitchens in Canada for five years. He is currently working as a Butcher at Luigi and Sons in Yaletown. He’s a personal friend of Gooseneck Wine Director Michael Littleford, and they forged a bond over Turkish food and Funk Music when working together for a number of years.

Cagan has created three classic Turkish dishes for the event (check out the full menu below) and a playlist of Turkish funk music will be playing all night! As always, Michael has chosen some excellent local & international wines to pair with the Turkish nosh, and there will also be some well curated beer & non-alcoholic selections as well. The party kicks off at 3pm Sunday, and no tickets are required. Come on down for a funkin’ good time!

Oh Carolina
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
580 East 12th Ave. | WEBSITE
