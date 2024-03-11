Much Anticipated ‘Slo Coffee’ is Seeking Experienced Baristas

The Goods from Slo Coffee

Vancouver, BC | Are you a seasoned, passionate, and creative barista? Slo Coffee is now seeking several full-time and part-time Baristas to join our growing team and play a pivotal role in our new café’s success.

We are looking for candidates with a strong background in coffee and cafe culture, a deep commitment to exceptional customer service and hospitality, outstanding interpersonal skills, an unwavering attention to detail, the ability to thrive under pressure, and a willingness to go above and beyond during peak times. A minimum of 2+ years of barista experience in a bustling environment, including food handling and preparation, is a non-negotiable requirement. Your responsibilities go beyond simply maintaining the daily operations; you’ll be instrumental in driving our cafe’s growth and development. This position offers the potential for you to define our business as we expand our presence in the community.

Join us in shaping the future of our cafe, where your expertise and dedication will be highly valued and rewarded. If you’re ready to be an integral part of our growth story, we encourage you to email your resume to [email protected] today! For the full job description – including requirements, salary, and other perks – head over here.