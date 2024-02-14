A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Community News Fraserhood

Osteria Savio Volpe Announces Newly Appointed Head Chef, Jorge Sora

Portrait

The Goods from Osteria Savio Volpe

Vancouver, BC | Savio Volpe is excited to announce the well-deserved promotion of Jorge Sora to Head Chef.

Born in Tunja, Colombia, Jorge began his hospitality career as a server assistant at Glowbal, quickly falling in love with the chaos and energy of restaurants. After gaining insight into the front-of-house, he decided to delve further into the inner workings of a restaurant, transitioning into the kitchen.

Wanting to learn everything about their inner workings, Jorge’s culinary repertoire includes some of Vancouver’s top restaurants, including Published on Main and Nightingale, where he learned from current Banda Volpi chefs Phil Scarfone and Alan Tam. He also embarked on a culinary sojourn to Copenhagen where he staged at Noma for three and a half months – a quite brief albeit extremely formative time.

Most recently, Jorge started a small food stand in Merritt, BC, and after the season, he returned to Vancouver to work at Savio Volpe, where he discovered his love for open fire cooking.

Looking ahead, Jorge is excited about the next year at Savio Volpe, where he plans to further expand the grill program, delving deeper into Italian culture and food, and collaborating with a very special team.

Kudos, Jorge!

Directions
Osteria Savio Volpe
Neighbourhood: Fraserhood
615 Kingsway
604-428-0072
WEBSITE

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News

Announcing Capture’s 2024 Billboard Public Art Commission

Community News Commercial Drive

From Italy With Love: Introducing Bar Corso’s 2024 Valentine’s Day Menu

Community News Downtown

Fairmont Pacific Rim and Willow Stream Spa Named Five-Star Recommended

Community News Yaletown

Provence Marinaside Pops the Cork on Its Bubbly Birthday, Feb. 22nd

The Scout Community

Become a member