Osteria Savio Volpe Announces Newly Appointed Head Chef, Jorge Sora

The Goods from Osteria Savio Volpe

Vancouver, BC | Savio Volpe is excited to announce the well-deserved promotion of Jorge Sora to Head Chef.

Born in Tunja, Colombia, Jorge began his hospitality career as a server assistant at Glowbal, quickly falling in love with the chaos and energy of restaurants. After gaining insight into the front-of-house, he decided to delve further into the inner workings of a restaurant, transitioning into the kitchen.

Wanting to learn everything about their inner workings, Jorge’s culinary repertoire includes some of Vancouver’s top restaurants, including Published on Main and Nightingale, where he learned from current Banda Volpi chefs Phil Scarfone and Alan Tam. He also embarked on a culinary sojourn to Copenhagen where he staged at Noma for three and a half months – a quite brief albeit extremely formative time.

Most recently, Jorge started a small food stand in Merritt, BC, and after the season, he returned to Vancouver to work at Savio Volpe, where he discovered his love for open fire cooking.

Looking ahead, Jorge is excited about the next year at Savio Volpe, where he plans to further expand the grill program, delving deeper into Italian culture and food, and collaborating with a very special team.

Kudos, Jorge!