Orders for Collective Goods’ Mother’s Day Dinner and Breakfast Kits Now Open

The Goods from Collective Goods

Vancouver, BC | Collective Goods (3532 Commercial St) will be hosting a take home Mother’s Day Dinner and Breakfast kit. The Dinner Kit will feature a Brisket dressed with a chimichurri sauce, Potato Salad, and Green Bean Casserole ($180/feeds 4) all expertly prepared by Chef Sean Reeve. No cooking required – just heat and eat! The Breakfast Kit is sold raw so that you can cook up Mom’s favourites hot and fresh. It comes with Eggs, Bacon, Croissants, Hash Browns, Pancake mix, and Pain au Chocolat for ‘dessert’ ($60).

Orders can be placed online at www.collectivegoods.ca through TOCK. Last date to order is March 3rd, and pickup is March 7th.

Heads Up / Chinatown

Get Your Tickets to the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden’s ‘Flavours of Chinatown’ Celebration

For the Chinese Classical Garden's 36-year anniversary, on April 24th, Sam Shem (The Dessert Club) and Melody Yip (BlackHoleTummy) have helped to organize an especially delicious event.

Heads Up / Main Street

Main Street Loses Another Icon of the Independent Food & Drink Scene

Kafka’s flagship cafe, which has occupied its prime Mount Pleasant location since July of 2010, is closing its doors this month. They are the latest casualty in a slew of Main Street business closures slated for April (also, Slickity Jim's, The Boxcar and Pizza Farina).

Heads Up / East Vancouver

Odd Society Spirits Hosting Delicious Day-Long Ukrainian Snacks Fundraiser This Weekend

On Sunday, April 10th, Odd Society Spirits will be hosting some of their chef friends - Tatiana Pakhomova, Todd Graham (Hand Taste Ferments, Wild Thing), Andrew Morales (Txirimiri), and Kody Abrams (Greenhorn Cafe) - for a delicious (and boozy), day-long celebration of Ukrainian food and culture.

Power of Two / Railtown Japantown

Dosanko Restaurant Partners and Proprietors, Nathan Lowey and Akiyo Tani

Meet Chef Nathan Lowey and General Manager Akiyo Tani, partners in business and in life. They share parenting duties, as well as opening and closing duties at their Powell Street restaurant. If you've even been, you know their warmth.

From The Collection / Main Street

FROM THE COLLECTION // A Priceless, Lovingly Engraved Memento Preserved by Hero’s Welcome

In this edition of From the Collection, we once again hear from Kim Luttich, who continues to unearth interesting items from the former legion's growing collection of wartime artifacts.

Heads Up / East Vancouver

The Pie Shoppe Announces Winemakers Dinner and Tickets are Selling Out

Pie Shoppe owners Stephanie and Andrea French team up with Chef Dana Ewart and Winemaker Jordan Kubek (Pamplemousse Jus, Lighting Rock Winery) for a special 4-course wine dinner at The Pie Shoppe next Tuesday.

