Orders for Collective Goods’ Mother’s Day Dinner and Breakfast Kits Now Open

The Goods from Collective Goods

Vancouver, BC | Collective Goods (3532 Commercial St) will be hosting a take home Mother’s Day Dinner and Breakfast kit. The Dinner Kit will feature a Brisket dressed with a chimichurri sauce, Potato Salad, and Green Bean Casserole ($180/feeds 4) all expertly prepared by Chef Sean Reeve. No cooking required – just heat and eat! The Breakfast Kit is sold raw so that you can cook up Mom’s favourites hot and fresh. It comes with Eggs, Bacon, Croissants, Hash Browns, Pancake mix, and Pain au Chocolat for ‘dessert’ ($60).

Orders can be placed online at www.collectivegoods.ca through TOCK. Last date to order is March 3rd, and pickup is March 7th.