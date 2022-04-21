The Keefer Bar Looking for a New Cook to Join Their Small Team

The Goods from the Keefer Yard

Vancouver, BC | The Keefer Bar in Chinatown is hiring a part-time cook. This is a great opportunity for an entry-level cook or a student who wants some extra money in their pocket!

We are best known for our innovative cocktails and swanky, fun atmosphere. The Keefer Bar has been around for over 10 years and is constantly evolving with its newest patio addition, The Keefer Yard, next door.

We’d love to add a cook to our team who is able to work Fridays – Sundays from 4pm-10/11pm. The right candidate will be working as a duo with one other team member on Friday and Saturday, and alone on Sunday. Our menu consists of bar snacks, dim sum, and small plates prepared with the easy use of a steamer and oven.

What we offer:

-Benefits after 3 months

-Free staff meal & drink every shift

-Energetic, youthful and inclusive team

-Attractive tip out

-5 to 6 hour shifts

Requirement:

-Work Permit

If you have a steady pair of hands and can work quickly in a small team, we’d love to hear from you!

To apply: please email your resume to jamie@thekeeferbar.com.