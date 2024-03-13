The St. Patrick’s Day Collab Between The Irish Heather + Mello Has Our Name on It

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

If you’re the sort to write off St. Patrick’s Day celebrations due to stereotypical associations with the messy, rowdy, green-beer-binge-drinking brand of partying – not so fast! This year, Irish Heather Shebeen, has got something special in the works that could sway you to consider a different approach to the holiday… In the spirit of community and collaboration, the Chinatown pub has joined forces with their friendly neighbourhood donut shop, Mello, to whip up something on-theme and tasty: an Irish Coffee Donut. Irish Heather Culinary Director Colin Fleming first came up with the idea for the collaboration and set to work plotting its delicious design with the Mello team. The results? A brûléed brioche donut filled with Mello’s house made vanilla custard – infused with espresso and a hint of Paddy Irish Whiskey – and topped with fresh mascarpone cream, an Irish Heather flag, and a wee shot of Whiskey.

If you’re a diehard donut (or Whiskey) purist, and/or are having trouble wrapping your head around the concept, and need some extra convincing, let’s put it this way: Coffee and donuts are a classic combination…therefore, an Irish Coffee Donut seems only a natural, and apropos spin-off. Plus, have a look the pictures above and below – it looks damn delicious!

The Irish Heather and Mello collab will be available to purchase for $4.25 each from Mello’s Chinatown location (223 E Pender Street) this Friday, Saturday and Sunday (March 15-17th) only. And, if you plan on swinging by the Irish Heather on St. Patrick’s Day proper (Sunday, the 17th) they’ll also have the donuts on hand for your snacking pleasure, so you can have one with your pint of Guinness. (And, in the true spirit of neighbourly collaboration, we have it on good authority that the supply will be regularly replenished with fresh small batches throughout the day, via personal deliveries from the Mello crew, just a short walk away – how cool is that!)

EDITORS NOTE TO LCRB INSPECTORS: Try to resist finding some way to squash this fun.

Mello Chinatown 223 East Pender St. MAP