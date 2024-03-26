Announcing Capture’s 2024 Pendulum Gallery Featured Exhibition

The Goods from Capture Photography Festival

Vancouver, BC | Join us for the launch of the 2024 Festival at the Pendulum Gallery to view Capture’s Featured Exhibition On Time with works by Sungseok Ahn, Gabi Dao, Pendarvis Harshaw, Brandon Tauszik, Aaron Leon, Anthony Lepore, Diane Meyer, Alp Peker, and Gonzalo Reyes Rodriguez.

On Time is organized by Capture Photography Festival in partnership with Booooooom and co-curated by Emmy Lee Wall, Executive Director and Chief Curator, Capture Photography Festival; Jeff Hamada, Founder and Editor in Chief, Booooooom; and Chelsea Yuill, Assistant Curator, Capture Photography Festival.

Presented by the Audain Foundation, with generous support from the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association, MLT Aikins, PwC Canada, and Leslie Lee and John Murphy.

The Festival Launch Opening Reception at Pendulum Gallery is generously supported by the Downtown Vancouver Business Association.

This event is free. Drinks by Donation. *Registration required. RSVP HERE. *Registration closes Monday, April 1, 2024, 5:00pm.

Event Date: Thursday, April 4, 7 – 9 PM

Venue: Pendulum Gallery, 885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver