L’Abattoir Looking to Add Experienced Servers and Bartenders to Their Team

Vancouver, BC | L’Abattoir Restaurant in Gastown is looking for experienced Servers and Bartenders with a minimum of three years experience in fine dining establishments to join their team of service professionals.

L’Abattoir is an award-winning restaurant located in the heart of Gastown serving dinner five nights a week. Over the last 12 years, L’Abattoir has built its reputation based on the attention to detail and dedication of their team. As a result, they have been consistently recognized as one of the country’s premier dining establishments.

L’Abattoir offers competitive compensation and gratuities, as well as benefits for full-time employees. Interested and qualified candidates are urged to apply in confidence to careers@labattoir.ca with their resumes.

L'Abattoir
Neighbourhood: Gastown
2178 Carrall St. | 604-568-1701 | WEBSITE
