Opportunity Knocks / Gastown

East Van Roasters Cafe Seeking Chocolate Maker & Chocolatier

Portrait

The Goods from East Van Roasters Cafe

Vancouver, BC | East Van Roasters creates bean-to-bar organic and fair-trade chocolate and coffee roasted and prepared in its 16-seat speciality café, and is a social enterprise of Atira Women’s Arts Society, a not-for-profit organization committed to providing economic opportunities for women in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

About the Job:
The Chocolate Maker/Chocolatier is a full-time position responsible for the production of bean to-bar chocolate for East Van Roasters and for assisting the Head Chocolatier. Duties include:
• Scheduling sorting of cacao and overseeing quality control
• Roasting cacao to specified roast profiles
• New cacao origin roast profile development
• Loading and unloading of grinders for chocolate production
• Keeping logs and recipes records up to date for chocolate batches
• Maintaining equipment, arranging servicing/maintenance when needed
• Performing packaging, winnowing & pastry/baking duties as needed
• Packaging chocolate/chocolate confections and training others to do so
• Making ganache
• Prepare caramels and other confections when required
• Clean and polish chocolate moulds
• Mould chocolate bars
• Bake pastries and transport to the café when necessary
• Answer email inquiries for orders
• Maintain cleanliness and follow health and sanitation plan
• Observing food safe procedures at all times
• Other tasks as needed for operations of EVR, or by Managing Director

About You:
You love food and are interested in learning about all things chocolate & coffee. You have experience and training in the culinary arts industry. You have or are able to secure Food Safe, minimum Level 1, and any other currently required VCH certifications. You have some knowledge of the Downtown East Side community.

Skills/Abilities
• Excellent kitchen skills and solid chocolate knowledge
• Creative, quick thinking, with good problem-solving abilities
• Able to work a flexible schedule if required
• Passionate about achieving the highest levels of culinary excellence and customer service and working with a dynamic team
• Excellent priority setting skills to execute production
• Excellent communication, interpersonal skills and work ethics
• Proven ability to deal with crisis intervention and conflict resolution
• Works well under pressure and is able to delegate and train others to assist
• Highly organized and confident in running your station.
• Physically comfortable to lift 25lbs or more on a regular basis

Additional Requisites/Assets:
Atira strives to hire staff who reflect the people we serve. Resumes from qualified First Nations, Métis and or Inuk women are encouraged, as are resumes from Black women, women of colour, trans women, women who are disabled, and women from other equity seeking groups.

We are open to training and supporting someone who may not have all of the necessary culinary arts skills, but who has an abundant passion for learning, an obsessive and abiding love of chocolate, and necessary innate tasting skills including a sensitive palate and a willingness to try new tastes and textures.

Application Process:
Applications should be emailed to jobs@atira.bc.ca Please quote the Competition Number in your email subject line and provide a cover letter with a current resume describing how you meet or exceed the above-noted qualifications. Resumes with a Cover Letter unique to Atira and East Van Roasters are guaranteed a review. Candidates who lack the experience and qualifications set out in the posting will not be considered, although an exceptional cover letter and transferable skills may overcome lack of experience for some positions. Please go to www.atira.bc.ca/careers for a current list of postings.

Competition Number: AWAS-22080-CH
Type: Internal & External – Indeterminate, Full-Time
Hours of Work: Days and hours can be flexible as long as production needs are met.
Compensation: $20-25 per hour, depending on experience. Atira provides a generous and comprehensive benefits package and matching defined contribution pension plan.
Program & Location: Gastown, Vancouver
Deadline: Open until filled

East Van Roasters Cafe
Neighbourhood: Gastown
319 Carrall St. | 604-629-7562 | WEBSITE
East Van Roasters Cafe Seeking Chocolate Maker & Chocolatier
East Van Roasters Sweetens Up Dad’s Day With a Dash of Salt and Pepper

There are 0 comments

Gastown

Restaurant Graveyard / Gastown

The Cozy Prairie Themed Bar Tucked Away on Cordova Street

This cozy, unpretentious Saskatchewan-themed Gastown tavern was a beer- and bourbon-lovers' living room, with a food menu that could have been featured entirely in Scout's 'Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver'.

Heads Up / Gastown

Check Out SAD Mag’s Nostalgic New Photo Exhibit, Popping Up in Gastown This Weekend Only

With the help of 10 diverse, local artists working with photography, the publication has revived a quaint and nostalgic analog medium to present 'The Disposable Camera Project: FOUND'.

Heads Up / Gastown

Two Cool Closet Sales To Check Out in Gastown This Weekend

Kicking off Friday (Nov. 26th), One of a Few and The Block are hosting back-to-back used clothing shopping events - think discerningly cool and mostly small, independent brands (aka: the good stuff).

You Need To Try This / Gastown

You Need to Try These Sublime Roasted Peaches on Sourdough Toast in Gastown

Gastown's Nelson The Seagull makes a lot of wholesome, delicious stuff, but this one stands out for its summery subtlety.

Restaurant Graveyard / Gastown

Remembering the Gastown Restaurant That Elevated Vancouver’s Pizza Game

Located at 62 East Cordova St. in Gastown, Bill McCaig's Nicli Antica Pizzeria made AVPN-certified pies for nine delicious years.

Restaurant Graveyard / Gastown

RESTAURANT GRAVEYARD // Remembering a Gastown Original With a Mirrored Ceiling

The first Boneta was famed for its well-tended bar, industry-friendly atmosphere and French-inspired fare.

Popular

Opening Soon / Yaletown

Hundy Ready to Serve Up Burgers At New Location in Yaletown

Opening Soon / North Vancouver

A Look Inside Windfall Cider, Set to Officially Open Doors in North Vancouver This Weekend

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Community News / Chinatown

The Chickadee Room Introduces New Daily Happy Hour Cocktail Specials, April Charity Partner

Community News / The Okanagan

The Restaurant at Poplar Grove Announces 2022 Season Spring Hours and Menus

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / The Islands

Sooke’s ‘Wild Mountain Food & Drink’ on the Lookout for a New Chef

Opportunity Knocks / The Okanagan

Home Block at CedarCreek Estate Winery Looking to Add to Their Talented Culinary Team

Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Cocktail Bartender Sought for Main Street’s ‘Tocador’

Opportunity Knocks / Tofino

Multiple Opportunities to Join Tofino’s ‘Wolf in the Fog’ Family Now Available