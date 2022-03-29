East Van Roasters Cafe Seeking Chocolate Maker & Chocolatier

The Goods from East Van Roasters Cafe

Vancouver, BC | East Van Roasters creates bean-to-bar organic and fair-trade chocolate and coffee roasted and prepared in its 16-seat speciality café, and is a social enterprise of Atira Women’s Arts Society, a not-for-profit organization committed to providing economic opportunities for women in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

About the Job:

The Chocolate Maker/Chocolatier is a full-time position responsible for the production of bean to-bar chocolate for East Van Roasters and for assisting the Head Chocolatier. Duties include:

• Scheduling sorting of cacao and overseeing quality control

• Roasting cacao to specified roast profiles

• New cacao origin roast profile development

• Loading and unloading of grinders for chocolate production

• Keeping logs and recipes records up to date for chocolate batches

• Maintaining equipment, arranging servicing/maintenance when needed

• Performing packaging, winnowing & pastry/baking duties as needed

• Packaging chocolate/chocolate confections and training others to do so

• Making ganache

• Prepare caramels and other confections when required

• Clean and polish chocolate moulds

• Mould chocolate bars

• Bake pastries and transport to the café when necessary

• Answer email inquiries for orders

• Maintain cleanliness and follow health and sanitation plan

• Observing food safe procedures at all times

• Other tasks as needed for operations of EVR, or by Managing Director

About You:

You love food and are interested in learning about all things chocolate & coffee. You have experience and training in the culinary arts industry. You have or are able to secure Food Safe, minimum Level 1, and any other currently required VCH certifications. You have some knowledge of the Downtown East Side community.

Skills/Abilities

• Excellent kitchen skills and solid chocolate knowledge

• Creative, quick thinking, with good problem-solving abilities

• Able to work a flexible schedule if required

• Passionate about achieving the highest levels of culinary excellence and customer service and working with a dynamic team

• Excellent priority setting skills to execute production

• Excellent communication, interpersonal skills and work ethics

• Proven ability to deal with crisis intervention and conflict resolution

• Works well under pressure and is able to delegate and train others to assist

• Highly organized and confident in running your station.

• Physically comfortable to lift 25lbs or more on a regular basis

Additional Requisites/Assets:

Atira strives to hire staff who reflect the people we serve. Resumes from qualified First Nations, Métis and or Inuk women are encouraged, as are resumes from Black women, women of colour, trans women, women who are disabled, and women from other equity seeking groups.

We are open to training and supporting someone who may not have all of the necessary culinary arts skills, but who has an abundant passion for learning, an obsessive and abiding love of chocolate, and necessary innate tasting skills including a sensitive palate and a willingness to try new tastes and textures.

Application Process:

Applications should be emailed to jobs@atira.bc.ca Please quote the Competition Number in your email subject line and provide a cover letter with a current resume describing how you meet or exceed the above-noted qualifications. Resumes with a Cover Letter unique to Atira and East Van Roasters are guaranteed a review. Candidates who lack the experience and qualifications set out in the posting will not be considered, although an exceptional cover letter and transferable skills may overcome lack of experience for some positions. Please go to www.atira.bc.ca/careers for a current list of postings.

Competition Number: AWAS-22080-CH

Type: Internal & External – Indeterminate, Full-Time

Hours of Work: Days and hours can be flexible as long as production needs are met.

Compensation: $20-25 per hour, depending on experience. Atira provides a generous and comprehensive benefits package and matching defined contribution pension plan.

Program & Location: Gastown, Vancouver

Deadline: Open until filled