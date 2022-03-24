Community News / Railtown Japantown

Belgard Kitchen’s ‘Sunday Supper Club’ Series Kicks Off April 24th

Portrait

The Goods from Belgard Kitchen

Vancouver, BC | The team at Belgard Kitchen is pleased to announce the first of their Sunday Supper Club series coming up on April 24th. Guests can expect classic comfort fare with a twist, served alongside the restaurant’s list of 34 BC wines on tap, craft beer and cider from sibling brands Settlement Brewing and Vancouver Urban Winery, and a selection of house batched cocktails on tap.

Priced at $40 per guest, reservations can be made via Belgard’s website or through OpenTable. A non-refundable $5 donation will be charged at the time of booking, going directly to the restaurant’s community partner, Mealshare.

The final menu is still a work in progress. Follow Belgard’s social media to keep up to date: @belgardkitchen

Belgard Kitchen
Neighbourhood: Railtown Japantown
 55 Dunlevy Ave. | 604-699-1989 | WEBSITE
General Manager Sought for Railtown Restaurant, Belgard Kitchen

