Hero’s Welcome and Top Rope Birria Launch Special Game Day Eats for Super Bowl Sunday

The Goods from Hero’s Welcome

Vancouver, BC | Community pub Hero’s Welcome (3917 Main Street) is making its first-ever Super Bowl Sunday one to remember with a special game day line-up, featuring an exclusive Winged Eagle American-Style Tacos menu by Top Rope Birria, drink specials, and complimentary snack plates. Throughout the day, guests will also have the chance to fundraise with funds going to a local veterans’ charity.

“Ever since opening our doors in late December, the community has been incredibly supportive,” says Simon Fallick, co-owner of Hero’s Welcome. “It’s been wonderful to see so many familiar faces from the industry, as well as from the ANAF community. The Super Bowl is always a great way to bring people together, and we wanted to celebrate our first one with our friend Kevin from Top Rope Birria. He makes incredible food and the new menu concept he’s come up with looks incredible! We hope to do more fun collaborations in the future.”

Top Rope Birria will be slinging tacos, wings, and fries all day on February 13, 2022 at Hero’s Welcome, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Winged Eagle American-Style Tacos menu, think Philly cheesesteak meets smashburger meets taco, features three taco options:

Classic Taco Night ($6) with seasoned hand chopped chuck, melted cheddar, crispy corn shell, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Smash “Chopped Cheese” ($7) with seasoned ground chuck, house whiz, crispy corn shell, lettuce, special sauce, pickles, and white onion

Bean & Cheese ($5) with refried pinto beans, cheddar cheese, and crispy corn shell.

Guests can also order fries and special Top Rope wings, including the Top Rope Buffalo, and Mrs. McKenzie’s Sweet & Sticky. In addition to Top Rope Birria menu items, Hero’s full Hero’s Heroes sandwich menu will also be available with a special snack plate for guests at kick-off. There are also drink specials from Phillips Brewing, Steam Whistle Brewing, and Fireball Cinnamon Whisky.

“I’m so pumped to be working with the crew at Hero’s Welcome on this super fun Super Bowl party,” adds Kevin McKenzie, owner of Top Rope Birria, Vancouver’s OG purveyor of quesabirria tacos. “We’re parking the truck out back, and it’s going to be a great time. This is our first pop up for our winged Eagle American tacos! This food is rooted in my childhood and I’m so excited to be bringing these cool and unique items to the folks of Main Street and the patrons of Hero’s Welcome. Let’s eat tacos and watch football. Maybe some wings and fries too? Remember – wear your jersey, but no caps inside!”

Hero’s Welcome is currently a 19+ pub. Seating is available on a first come, first serve basis. Guests can make reservations for groups up to six people by emailing info@heros-welcome.com before 1 p.m. on game day, February 13, 2022.

For more information, please visit heros-welcome.com.

For more information about Top Rope Birria, please visit @birriayvr on Instagram.