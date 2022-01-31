Community News / Yaletown

Do Chay Yaletown Reveals Special Plant-Based Valentine's Day Dinner

Vancouver, BC | On February 14, 2022, enjoy a plant-based Vietnamese Valentine’s Day at Do Chay Yaletown (1269 Hamilton Street). The talented team has created a special six-course dinner, featuring elevated “street food” style dishes, aromatic rice, noodles, and a palate-cleansing dessert, all paired with a bottle of sparkling wine.

“This is our first special occasion menu, and we’re hoping to test drive even more new vegetarian and plant-based Vietnamese dishes at our Yaletown location,” says Pat Do, co-owner of both Do Chay Saigon Vietnamese locations. “Our aim is always to ensure our menus are approachable, warm, inviting, and delicious. We look forward to having our guests visit and hearing what their feedback is.”

Do Chay Yaletown’s Valentine’s Day Dinner is $150++ per two people and includes a bottle of sparkling wine. Pre-booking is required and limited reservations can be made online at www.dochay.ca or by calling 778-379-2939. The six-course menu features:

Coconut Sesame Crisps

Crispy Daikon Cakes
Oyster mushroom sauce, house pickles

Fried Eggplant + Uncle Hings Hot Sauce
Sesame, cilantro

Do Chay Fried Rice
Tofu, confit garlic, lemongrass, mushrooms, jicama

White Truffle Saigon Spaghetti
Cauliflower, plant-based meat tomato sauce, sweet soy, chili, basil

Coconut Lime Granita + Fruit

Do Chay Yaletown is open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m daily. Reservations can be made online for the dining room. Take-out and delivery options are also available.

For more information, please visit www.dochay.ca.

Do Chay (Yaletown)
Neighbourhood: Downtown
1269 Hamilton St. | WEBSITE
Second Location of Plant-Based Vietnamese Eatery ‘Do Chay’ Now Open in Yaletown

