Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery Gears Up for March Madness

The Goods from Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery

Vancouver, BC | As the annual basketball bracket takes center stage, Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery is set to elevate the March Madness experience for sports enthusiasts. From March 17 to April 8, the renowned sports bar invites patrons to catch all the slam dunks on their state-of-the-art big screens.

Patrons can expect an immersive March Madness experience, complete with craveable Daily Features, lively atmosphere, and unparalleled camaraderie. Whether guests are a basketball fanatic or simply looking for a vibrant spot to celebrate the season, Red Card boasts 16 HD plasma TVs and 2 106″ projector screens, with a state-of-the-art surround sound system.

DAILY FEATURES

Sundays

$10 Caesar Doubles

$7 Heineken

$44 Nachos and House Pitcher (Lager or Pale Ale)

Mondays

$18 Classic Burger with Fries

$6 Jameson/Tequila Shots

Tuesdays

$19 Pizza (Hot Italian or Fungi)

$6 House Beer Sleeves

Wednesdays

$15 Wings

$6 White Claws

Thursdays

$44 Pizza and Pitcher (Lager or Pale Ale)

$6/$9 Well Highballs

Fridays & Saturdays

$6 Cazadors Tequila

$6 Jameson Shots

$22 House Pitcher (Lager or Pale Ale)

Reservations can be made by calling 604-689-4460 or booking online.